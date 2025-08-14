Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2945955https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/independence-day-2025-7-special-breakfast-recipes-to-enjoy-with-your-family-on-the-morning-of-august-15-2945955
NewsPhotosIndependence Day 2025: 7 Special Breakfast Recipes To Enjoy With Your Family On The Morning Of August 15
photoDetails

Independence Day 2025: 7 Special Breakfast Recipes To Enjoy With Your Family On The Morning Of August 15

Celebrate Independence Day 2025 with a delightful family breakfast that captures the spirit of the day. From traditional Indian dishes to modern favourites, these 7 special recipes are perfect for starting August 15 with love and togetherness. Enjoy vibrant flavors, healthy ingredients, and patriotic presentation.

Updated:Aug 14, 2025, 04:40 PM IST
Follow Us

1/9

Independence Day is not just about flag hoisting and patriotic songs—it’s also the perfect occasion to enjoy a hearty breakfast with your loved ones. As the tricolour flies high, treat your family to delicious, vibrant, and festive morning meals.

Here are 7 mouth-watering breakfast ideas to make your Independence Day morning special.

Follow Us

Tri-Colour Idli

2/9
Tri-Colour Idli

Give the classic South Indian idli a patriotic twist by using natural food colours—orange from carrots or tomato puree, green from spinach or coriander paste, and white from the regular batter. Serve with coconut chutney and sambar for a wholesome and healthy breakfast.

Follow Us

Aloo Paratha with Tricolour Chutneys

3/9
Aloo Paratha with Tricolour Chutneys

Start the day with a comforting plate of hot, buttery aloo parathas. Pair them with three chutneys—mint (green), coconut (white), and tomato (orange)—to bring patriotic colours to your plate while enjoying a North Indian favourite.

Follow Us

Tri-Colour Sandwiches

4/9
Tri-Colour Sandwiches

Make layered sandwiches using spinach leaves, cheese, and carrots for a fresh and visually appealing breakfast. These are quick to prepare, perfect for kids, and can be customised with different fillings like paneer, corn, or chutneys.

Follow Us

Vegetable Poha

5/9
Vegetable Poha

Light, flavourful, and healthy—poha is a classic Indian breakfast dish. Add carrots, capsicum, and peas to bring a mix of saffron, green, and white tones, making it both colourful and nutritious.

Follow Us

Tri-Colour Dhokla

6/9
Tri-Colour Dhokla

Give your soft and spongy dhoklas a festive makeover with carrot puree for the orange layer, regular white batter in the middle, and spinach puree for the green layer. Serve with tangy chutney for a burst of flavour.

Follow Us

Masala Dosa with Colourful Fillings

7/9
Masala Dosa with Colourful Fillings

Serve crispy masala dosas with fillings that match the Indian flag—orange from carrots, white from potatoes, and green from spinach masala. It’s a delicious way to blend tradition with the spirit of the day.

Follow Us

Tri-Colour Upma

8/9
Tri-Colour Upma

Upgrade your regular upma by adding vegetables like carrots, beans, and peas. The vibrant mix of colours makes it perfect for Independence Day while keeping it light and healthy for a family breakfast.

Follow Us

9/9

To make the celebration even more special, set the breakfast table with tricolour-themed decorations—napkins, plates, or even flowers. It will set the mood for the rest of the day and make your family gathering memorable.

Follow Us
Independence Day 202515th August 2025Independence Day 2025 breakfast recipesAugust 15 breakfast ideasspecial family breakfast dishespatriotic breakfast recipestraditional Indian breakfast Independence Dayeasy breakfast for August 15festive breakfast menu
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
cricketers who love dogs
Meet 7 Dog Dads of Indian Cricket: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And...
camera icon8
title
dogs
7 Times Dogs Saved Humans: Amid SC’s Verdict On Stray Dogs, Here’s A Reminder Of Their Heroism
camera icon7
title
Fast Food
Global Fast Food Revenue: This Country Tops List With Rs 7,015.98 Cr - Check India’s Position
camera icon8
title
World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting
Meet The Girl With World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting: Her Assignment Becomes Internet Sensation At Just 16, Honoured By Armed Forces; She Is Not From India...Know Who She Is...
camera icon13
title
highest t20i score
Highest T20I Score From Each Team : Dewald Brevis Joins Elite List, Who's The Indian In The List? Check Full List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK