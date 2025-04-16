India Is Ancient, But Not The Oldest – Discover 7 Oldest Civilizations; India Ranks...
There are 195 countries in the world. Of these, there are some whose roots can be traced back to thousands of years ago. The concept of a country or nation-state is relatively modern, but many regions have ancient roots, with some of the oldest civilizations contributing significantly to human history.
Discover 7 Oldest Civilizations
Here are seven of the oldest countries or civilizations, considering continuous habitation and historical continuity:
1. Egypt
Egypt is oldest country in the world formed around 3100 BCE. The ancient Egyptian civilization with its pharaohs, pyramids, and hieroglyphic writing. Unified by King Menes, ancient Egypt is one of the world’s oldest civilizations with a history of over 5,000 years.
2. India
India is second oldest country in the world formed around 1500 BCE -Indus Valley Civilization and subsequent Vedic period. One of the world’s oldest and continuous civilizations, with contributions to religion (Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism), mathematics, and astronomy. The Indus Valley Civilization is one of the world’s earliest urban cultures, followed by the Vedic period, which laid the foundation for Indian culture and society.
3. China
China, third in the list, was formed around 2070 BCE (Xia Dynasty). Its long history of dynasties, inventions such as paper and gunpowder, and philosophical contributions from Confucianism and Taoism. The Xia Dynasty is traditionally considered the first Chinese dynasty, marking the beginning of China's long and continuous history.
4. Iran (Persia)
Fourth in the list, Iran was found around 550 BCE (Achaemenid Empire). The Persian Empire, significant contributions to art, architecture, and literature. The Achaemenid Empire, founded by Cyrus the Great, is one of the ancient world's largest empires and has left a lasting legacy in the region.
5. Greece
Greece was formed around 800 BCE (Archaic Greece). It's fifth oldest company in the world. The birthplace of Western civilization, democracy, philosophy, and the Olympics. Ancient Greece, with its city-states like Athens and Sparta, significantly influenced Western culture and intellectual traditions.
6. Japan
Japan, sixth in the list, was formed around 660 BCE (Traditional date for the founding by Emperor Jimmu). Its long history of imperial rule, unique culture, and advancements in technology and the arts. Japan claims a continuous imperial line dating back to its mythical founding by Emperor Jimmu, and archaeological evidence shows a well-developed culture in the Jomon period.
7. Ethiopia
Sixth oldest country in the world, it was formed around 980 BCE (Kingdom of D’mt). Being one of the oldest continuous civilizations in Africa, with historical roots in the Kingdom of Aksum. Ethiopia's history includes the ancient Kingdom of Aksum, which was a major trading empire and one of the first regions to adopt Christianity.
