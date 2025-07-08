1 / 14

Monsoons in India aren’t just about chai and pakoras, they’re the perfect time to explore India’s magical riverbank towns that transform into lush, misty escapes kissed by rain. The rhythmic patter of droplets on temple steps, the glimmering reflections of a stormy sky in sacred rivers, and the cool, moist air create an atmosphere you just can't replicate in any other season. From ancient ghats to scenic houseboats, these 10 riverfront towns are your go-to for a soulful monsoon escape.