Inside Queen Elizabeth II’s Wardrobe: 200 Iconic Royal Outfits You Can See Up Close In 2026 Exhibition
Step inside the style legacy of one of the world’s most iconic royals! From her childhood bridesmaid gown to coronation couture, Queen Elizabeth II's wardrobe tells the story of duty, diplomacy, and timeless elegance. A major 2026 Buckingham Palace exhibition will unveil over 200 of her most memorable outfits and accessories. Get ready to witness the power of royal fashion like never before, some pieces have never been seen by the public until now!
Queen Elizabeth II fashion
As the world prepares to commemorate what would have been Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday, Buckingham Palace is set to host the most elaborate fashion retrospective in royal history. Titled "Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style," the 2026 exhibition will open at The King’s Gallery in spring and will showcase a staggering 200 dresses, accessories, and royal wardrobe essentials that defined an era.
Here’s a sneak peek into the timeless pieces that will be on display, and the extraordinary stories behind them.
The Bridesmaid Dress (1934)
1. The Bridesmaid Dress (1934)
One of the earliest surviving outfits in Her Majesty’s wardrobe is a silver lamé and tulle bridesmaid dress. At just eight years old, Elizabeth wore it to her uncle the Duke of Kent’s wedding. Dainty, regal, and beautifully preserved, the dress captures the innocence and early grace of a young royal destined for greatness.
The Royal Wedding Dress (1947)
2. The Royal Wedding Dress (1947)
No royal fashion archive is complete without the breathtaking satin gown designed by Sir Norman Hartnell. Featuring star-patterned embroidery and a 13-foot train, the dress was created from duchess silk satin bought with ration coupons. A post-war symbol of hope and national pride, it remains one of the most memorable royal wedding looks in history.
The Coronation Gown (1953)
3. The Coronation Gown (1953)
Crafted with rich gold and silver thread, emblems of the UK and Commonwealth, and exquisite beadwork, Queen Elizabeth's coronation gown is a masterpiece of craftsmanship and symbolism. Hartnell again took the reins, producing a look that would be immortalised in photographs, stamps, and memory.
The State Banquet Dress in Pakistan (1961)
4. The State Banquet Dress in Pakistan (1961)
Wearing diplomacy on her sleeve, Queen Elizabeth donned a green and white gown to match the Pakistani flag during a state banquet. It wasn’t just fashion—it was subtle statecraft. Designed to honor her hosts, this choice exemplifies the Queen’s mastery of using clothing to build bridges and express respect.
The Bold Color-Blocked Coats and Hats
5. The Bold Color-Blocked Coats and Hats
Known for her striking monochrome outfits—vibrant yellow, electric blue, bold pinks—these coats and matching hats weren’t just style statements. They were practical tools that ensured she stood out in a crowd, allowing the public to always catch a glimpse of their Queen from afar.
The 1970s Printed Day Dresses
6. The 1970s Printed Day Dresses
Reflecting the changing times, Queen Elizabeth embraced playful florals and relaxed silhouettes in the 1970s. These day dresses, often worn during garden parties or informal events, captured a lighter, more modern version of the monarch while still retaining her signature modest elegance.
Tartan Skirts and Riding Jackets
7. Tartan Skirts and Riding Jackets
Her off-duty look was equally iconic. At Balmoral or Windsor, the Queen favored traditional tartans, headscarves, and waxed jackets. This country attire connected her deeply with the land, animals, and traditions she cherished. They also humanised her — showcasing a side far from tiaras and state dinners.
Diplomatic Ensembles with Hidden Meaning
8. Diplomatic Ensembles with Hidden Meaning
Beyond the Pakistani state dress, several ensembles carried silent messages of friendship, celebration, and honor. From maple leaf brooches in Canada to bright green hues in Ireland, every thread was chosen with intent. These outfits elevated fashion to a tool of soft power diplomacy.
Fashion Sketches and Handwritten Notes
9. Fashion Sketches and Handwritten Notes
Alongside the garments, visitors will get an exclusive peek into the behind-the-scenes world of royal fashion. From design sketches by Hardy Amies to handwritten notes regarding fabrics and tailoring, these unseen elements offer an intimate look at how each royal outfit came to life.
Accessories Galore
10. Accessories Galore – Hats, Gloves, Shoes, and More
No Queen Elizabeth outfit was complete without her signature accessories. The exhibition will showcase her structured hats, polished handbags, white gloves, and even her block-heeled shoes—pieces that quietly reinforced her role, poise, and elegance for decades.
Everyday Classics
11. Everyday Classics: Scarves, Cardigans, and Country Tweeds
The Queen's fashion wasn’t just reserved for grand occasions. Casual yet refined, her country wear will also be on display. Expect headscarves from Hermes, cozy knits, and timeless tweed jackets, a tribute to her beloved days in Scotland and life beyond royal duty.
A Royal Legacy Woven in Fabric
"In the year that she would have turned 100, this exhibition will be a celebration of Queen Elizabeth's uniquely British style and her enduring fashion legacy," said Caroline de Guitaut, exhibition curator. Beyond clothing, the exhibit reveals a Queen who understood the language of fashion as both symbolism and service.
Plan Your Visit
The exhibition will run from spring through autumn 2026 at The King’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace. While tickets aren’t available until November 2025, this event is expected to draw fashion lovers, historians, and royal admirers from across the globe. A companion book, Queen Elizabeth II: Fashion and Style, filled with essays from renowned fashion historians, will also be released.
Queen Elizabeth dresses
Whether you admired her regal elegance or the power of her visual messaging, Her Life in Style will be more than a fashion show—it’s a tribute to how Queen Elizabeth II used her wardrobe as a symbol of dignity, diplomacy, and enduring grace.
Queen’s 100th birthday tribute
(Pic Credits: Royal Collection Trust, Wikipedia)
Trending Photos