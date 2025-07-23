Inside Queen Elizabeth II’s Wardrobe: 200 Iconic Royal Outfits You Can See Up Close In 2026 Exhibition

1 / 16

As the world prepares to commemorate what would have been Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday, Buckingham Palace is set to host the most elaborate fashion retrospective in royal history. Titled "Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style," the 2026 exhibition will open at The King’s Gallery in spring and will showcase a staggering 200 dresses, accessories, and royal wardrobe essentials that defined an era.

Here’s a sneak peek into the timeless pieces that will be on display, and the extraordinary stories behind them.