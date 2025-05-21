International Tea Day 2025: Don't Miss THESE Tourism Destinations If You Are Tea Lover
Celebrated annually on May 21st, International Tea Day offers a perfect opportunity for tea enthusiasts to explore India’s rich tea heritage. India is one of the largest tea producers in the world, and its diverse regions boast unique varieties and flavors. If you’re a tea lover planning to celebrate this day, here are some of the best destinations in India that you should consider visiting.
Darjeeling, West Bengal
Known as the “Queen of the Hills,” Darjeeling is famous for its exquisite tea gardens and the world-renowned Darjeeling tea. The scenic landscapes, coupled with the aroma of freshly brewed tea, make this destination irresistible. Visit iconic tea estates like Makaibari and Glenburn, and don't miss the chance to sip authentic Darjeeling tea while enjoying breathtaking views of the Himalayas.
Assam
Assam is another renowned tea-producing state, offering a unique experience for tea lovers. The Assam tea estates, with their lush green gardens and rich biodiversity, are a must-visit. Places like Jorhat and Tezpur are home to sprawling tea plantations where you can take guided tours, learn about the tea-making process, and taste the robust Assam tea. Pair your visit with a tour of Kaziranga National Park, renowned for its wildlife.
Nilgiri Hills, Tamil Nadu
The Nilgiri Hills are famous for their aromatic Nilgiri tea, which has a distinct flavor and is often used in blends. Visit quaint tea estates like the Glenmorgan Tea Factory and explore the charming town of Ooty. While here, you can enjoy a cup of Nilgiri tea amidst stunning landscapes, cool weather, and beautiful gardens.
Munnar, Kerala
Munnar, with its rolling hills and expansive tea plantations, is a picturesque destination in Kerala. Visit the Tata Tea Museum, where you can learn about the history and production of tea in the region. Enjoy a walk through the tea gardens, and take in the mesmerizing scenery while savoring a freshly brewed cup of Munnar tea.
Kangra Valley, Himachal Pradesh
Kangra Valley is often overlooked but is home to some exquisite tea gardens producing Kangra tea. The valley’s serene environment, lush green landscapes, and unique flavor of tea make it a hidden gem for enthusiasts. Explore the tea estates in Palampur and Dharamshala, where you can indulge in tea tasting sessions and witness the tea-making process firsthand.
West Bengal’s Dooars Region
The Dooars region is known for its lush tea gardens and diverse wildlife. Nestled at the foothills of the Himalayas, it offers a unique blend of tea tourism and nature exploration. Visit tea estates like the Makaibari Tea Estate and enjoy tea tastings while soaking in the tranquil surroundings. The nearby national parks also offer opportunities for wildlife viewing.
Sikkim
Sikkim might not be the first destination that comes to mind for tea, but it boasts some lovely tea gardens producing delectable organic tea. Visit the Temi Tea Garden, the only tea estate in Sikkim, where you can learn about the organic cultivation process and sample their signature Temi tea. The stunning backdrop of the Himalayas adds to the charm of this destination.
Nagaon, Assam
Nagaon is famous for its lush tea estates and picturesque surroundings. A visit here allows you to immerse yourself in the local culture while enjoying the finest Assam tea. Take guided tours of the tea gardens and partake in the tea-making process, and don’t forget to enjoy the local cuisine along with your tea.
Kochi, Kerala
While Kochi is better known for its backwaters and cultural heritage, nearby tea estates in the western Ghats offer an alternative tea experience. Explore places like Ponmudi and enjoy a serene atmosphere along with great views. The blend of rich history and beautiful landscapes creates a memorable outing for tea lovers.
Celebrating International Tea Day in these destinations allows you to indulge in the rich flavors, aromas, and cultural experiences that India’s tea heritage has to offer. Whether you prefer exploring vast tea gardens, sampling unique blends, or learning about the tea-making process, these locales provide a perfect escape for every tea lover. So grab your cups and start planning your tea journey in India!
