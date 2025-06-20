Advertisement
NewsPhotosInternational Yoga Day 2025: 10 Gentle Morning Yoga Poses For Kids To Improve Focus, Posture, And Emotional Wellness
International Yoga Day 2025: 10 Gentle Morning Yoga Poses For Kids To Improve Focus, Posture, And Emotional Wellness

Start your child's day with movement and mindfulness through these 10 easy and fun yoga poses. Perfect for improving flexibility, focus, and energy levels every morning.

Updated:Jun 20, 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Introducing yoga to kids can be a delightful way to boost their flexibility, focus, and calmness. Morning yoga helps children start the day with positivity, energy, and a clear mind.

Here are 10 simple and enjoyable yoga poses perfect for kids to practice every morning.

Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

How to Do:

Stand tall with feet together, hands by the sides. Take a deep breath, raise arms overhead, and stretch upward.

Benefits:

Improves posture, focus, and balance. Encourages deep breathing and body awareness.

Tree Pose (Vrikshasana)

Tree Pose (Vrikshasana)

How to Do:

Stand on one leg, place the other foot on the inner thigh or calf (avoid the knee), bring palms together in prayer position.

Benefits:

Enhances concentration, balance, and strengthens the legs.

Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

How to Do:

Get on hands and knees. Inhale, arch the back and look up (cow). Exhale, round the back and tuck the chin (cat). Repeat.

Benefits:

Stimulates the spine, improves flexibility, and helps with relaxation.

Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

How to Do:

Lie on your belly, place hands under shoulders, press into hands and lift the chest upward.

Benefits:

Strengthens the spine, opens the chest, and boosts energy levels.

Butterfly Pose (Baddha Konasana)

Butterfly Pose (Baddha Konasana)

How to Do:

Sit down, bring the soles of the feet together, and flap the knees up and down like butterfly wings.

Benefits:

Improves hip flexibility and promotes calmness.

Child’s Pose (Balasana)

Child’s Pose (Balasana)

How to Do:

Kneel on the floor, sit back on heels, stretch arms forward on the floor, and rest the forehead down.

Benefits:

Relieves stress, gently stretches the back, and offers a moment of stillness.

Happy Baby Pose (Ananda Balasana)

Happy Baby Pose (Ananda Balasana)

How to Do:

Lie on your back, bend the knees toward the chest, grab the outer edges of the feet, and gently rock side to side.

Benefits:

Stretches the lower back and hips, calms the mind, and makes kids giggle!

Downward Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Downward Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

How to Do:

Start on hands and knees, lift the hips to form an inverted "V" shape.

Benefits:

Strengthens arms and legs, stretches the whole body, and energizes the system.

Candle Pose (Sarvangasana – simplified for kids)

Candle Pose (Sarvangasana – simplified for kids)

How to Do:

Lie on the back, lift the legs and hips upward with support from the hands. Beginners can just lift legs at a 90-degree angle.

Benefits:

Improves blood flow, boosts focus, and activates the core.

Lion Pose (Simhasana)

Lion Pose (Simhasana)

How to Do:

Sit on the knees, place hands on thighs, open the mouth wide, stick out the tongue, and roar like a lion!

Benefits:

Relieves tension, improves vocal clarity, and is super fun for kids.

Tips for Parents

Tips for Parents

Keep sessions short (10–15 minutes) and light-hearted.

Encourage creativity—let kids name or act out the poses.

Play soft music or add a short breathing/meditation session at the end.

Yoga is more than physical activity—it’s a beautiful way for children to connect with their bodies and minds. These 10 easy poses are perfect for building a healthy morning routine, nurturing focus, and helping your child step into the day with joy and strength.

Morning Yoga For KidsYoga Poses For Childrenhealthy habitsMindful KidsYoga FunActive kidsyoga routineWellness For ChildrenFamily YogaYoga benefitshealthy kids
