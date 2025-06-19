International Yoga Day 2025: 10 Poses To Quiet The Mind And Sharpen Focus
Sukhasana (Easy Seated Pose) + Breath Awareness
Sukhasana: Sit cross-legged with a straight spine. Rest hands on knees, palms facing up. Close your eyes and take slow, deep breaths — in through the nose, out through the mouth. It works because it is grounding and centering, this pose increases oxygen intake and trains the mind to stay present. Use a cushion under your hips to keep your spine aligned.
Balasana (Child’s Pose)
Balasana: Kneel, then fold forward with arms extended or by your sides. Rest forehead on the mat or a block. It works because it is gentle compression of the forehead stimulates the vagus nerve and calms the mind. It is perfect during anxiety, emotional overwhelm, or before sleep.
Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose)
Viparita Karani: Lie on your back with legs extended up against a wall. Keep arms relaxed by your side. It reverses blood flow, reduces stress hormones, and soothes the nervous system. It is great after work or before bed to calm the mind and reduce mental fatigue.
Ardha Matsyendrasana (Seated Spinal Twist)
Ardha Matsyendrasana: Sit with one leg bent, cross the opposite leg over, and twist your torso toward the top knee. Hold spine tall. It detoxes internal organs, stimulates spinal nerves, and improves mental alertness and deep breathing in this pose maximizes its clarity benefits.
Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)
Setu Bandhasana: Lie on your back, bend knees, feet flat, and lift your hips up. Interlace fingers under your back if possible. It opens the chest, improves circulation to the brain, and relieves fatigue and mild depression and focus on steady breathing while holding.
Tadasana (Mountain Pose)
Tadasana: Stand tall, feet together, hands by your sides or in prayer. Focus on breath and grounding through your feet. It builds mental stillness and body awareness. Good for centering before starting your day. Practice with eyes closed for extra focus.
Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog)
Adho Mukha Svanasana: Form an inverted V shape — hands shoulder-width apart, feet hip-width. Press heels toward the floor, hips toward the ceiling. It works as it help in increasing blood flow to the brain, improves alertness, and relieves tension from the shoulders and neck. It helps clear mental “fog” and boosts energy when tired.
Padmasana (Lotus Pose) with Gyan Mudra
Padmasana: Sit cross-legged (or in half-lotus), rest hands on knees with thumb and index fingers touching (Gyan mudra). It stimulates the pineal and pituitary glands, linked to higher consciousness and clarity and it supports meditation and deep introspection.
Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend)
Paschimottanasana: Sit with legs straight, hinge at hips and fold forward over your legs. Keep spine long. It calms the brain, reduces anxiety, and activates introspection and helps ease digestive stress, which often clouds mental focus.
Savasana (Corpse Pose)
Savasana: Lie on your back, arms by your side, palms up. Close your eyes and relax your entire body. It is an deep restorative pose that integrates the benefits of your practice. Clears mental clutter and resets your mind. Practice guided body scan or breath counting for better focus.
DISCLAIMER:-
This web story is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.
