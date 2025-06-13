International Yoga Day 2025: 10 Yoga Asanas To Manage High Blood Sugar Levels

4 / 11

Lie flat on your back with your palms placed on the floor beside you. Engage your core muscles to lift your legs up to a 90-degree angle. Keep your palms firmly pressed against the ground for support. Slowly bring your legs over your head, aiming to tuck them behind it. If needed, use your hands to support your lower back. Hold this position for a few deep breaths, maintaining it for about 15 to 20 seconds.