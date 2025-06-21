International Yoga Day 2025: 10 Yoga Asanas To Manage High Uric Acid Levels Naturally
Practicing specific yoga asanas can help naturally lower high uric acid levels by boosting metabolism, improving digestion, and enhancing kidney function. Poses like Trikonasana, Bhujangasana, Pawanmuktasana, and Ardha Matsyendrasana support detoxification and reduce toxin buildup. Regular yoga helps flush out excess uric acid from the body, promotes overall well-being, and prevents complications linked to gout and joint pain.
Trikonasana (Triangle Pose):
Trikonasana stimulates abdominal organs, aids digestion, and improves metabolism. It enhances kidney function and helps flush out toxins, including excess uric acid, from the body. Regular practice also reduces fat and promotes overall detoxification.
Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose):
This backbend boosts blood circulation to kidneys and liver, helping in better filtration of uric acid. It also strengthens the spine, improves digestion, and supports overall detox, reducing the buildup of toxins in the body.
Pawanmuktasana (Wind-Relieving Pose):
This pose is excellent for improving digestion and eliminating gas and acidity. By stimulating the digestive system, it helps in breaking down purines efficiently and reduces uric acid levels naturally. It also relieves bloating.
Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Spinal Twist):
A deep twist that massages the kidneys and liver, improving their ability to process and excrete uric acid. It also boosts metabolism and aids digestion, which is essential for managing uric acid levels.
Tadasana (Mountain Pose):
Tadasana strengthens leg muscles, improves posture, and stimulates internal organs. It promotes better circulation and lymphatic drainage, helping the body detoxify and eliminate waste like excess uric acid.
Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose):
This asana strengthens the back and stimulates abdominal organs, including kidneys. It improves blood flow to the pelvic region, aiding in efficient filtration and removal of uric acid from the bloodstream.
Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose):
Vajrasana is ideal after meals, aiding digestion and preventing uric acid accumulation from undigested food. It promotes healthy metabolism, reduces acidity, and is known to enhance kidney function with consistent practice.
Dhanurasana (Bow Pose):
This posture stimulates the abdominal region and kidneys, improving toxin removal. It also improves digestion and flexibility, making it beneficial for reducing uric acid through enhanced metabolic activity and organ function.
Shalabhasana (Locust Pose):
Shalabhasana strengthens the lower back, massages abdominal organs, and improves kidney function. It encourages detoxification and waste elimination, which helps in lowering uric acid levels and keeping the body balanced.
Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend):
This calming pose stimulates the liver and kidneys while enhancing digestion. It promotes flexibility and relaxation, which reduces stress—a factor that can affect uric acid. It helps in flushing out toxins through improved organ function.
Disclaimer
(This gallery is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)
(All Images: Freepik/File Photo)
