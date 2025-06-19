International Yoga Day 2025: 7 Senior-Friendly Chair Yoga Poses For Strength And Flexibility

photoDetails

english

2918403

Celebrate International Yoga Day 2025 with these 7 senior-friendly chair yoga poses which helps to improve strength, flexibility, and overall well-being. And it's perfect for older adults or those with limited mobility, these gentle seated exercises include stretches, twists, and light movements that help in joint health, better posture, and relaxation. Stay active and mindful with the help of the comfort of your chair if you can’t go outside on this yoga day.