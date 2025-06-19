International Yoga Day 2025: 7 Senior-Friendly Chair Yoga Poses For Strength And Flexibility
Celebrate International Yoga Day 2025 with these 7 senior-friendly chair yoga poses which helps to improve strength, flexibility, and overall well-being. And it's perfect for older adults or those with limited mobility, these gentle seated exercises include stretches, twists, and light movements that help in joint health, better posture, and relaxation. Stay active and mindful with the help of the comfort of your chair if you can’t go outside on this yoga day.
Seated Mountain Pose (Tadasana):
A yoga for old women where she can sit upright with feet flat on the ground and hands resting gently on her thighs. This pose encourages deep breathing, improves posture, and also activates core muscles.
Seated Cat-Cow Stretch (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana):
For this pose on a chair place your hands on your knees and as you inhale, arch your back and lift your chest and while you exhale, round your spine and drop your chin. This flow gently stretches the spine and improves flexibility and circulation in senior citizen.
Seated Side Bend:
In this yoga asana one arm has to be raised overhead and then gently lean to the opposite side while the other hand holds the chair for support. This pose stretches the side body, improves flexibility in the spine and waist, and enhances lung function through deeper breathing as old people face these issues a lot.
Seated Twist (Spinal Twist):
While sitting tall on a chair place one hand on the opposite knee and the other behind you on the chair. Then gently twist your torso to the side. This pose helps in spinal mobility, stimulates digestion, and releases lower back tension during later age.
Seated Leg Lifts:
Old women who cannot do this yoga can do this on a chair by extending one leg forward and lift it slightly off the ground and holding for a few seconds before switching sides. This strengthens the thigh muscles, improves knee joint mobility, and promotes better circulation in the lower body.
Seated Shoulder Rolls:
For this yoga pose gently roll your shoulders forward and backward in a circular motion, don’t do it with speed as it can cause problems. This simple pose loosens tight muscles, reduces shoulder and neck tension, and promotes better posture especially helpful for those with sedentary routines or you can say are housewives.
Seated Ankle Rolls:
For this pose lift one foot off the floor slightly and slowly rotate the ankle clockwise and counterclockwise. Then again repeat with the other foot and this movement improves ankle flexibility, supports balance, and encourages blood flow to the feet and lower legs.
DISCLAIMER:-
This web story is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals
