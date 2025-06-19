Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2918426https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/international-yoga-day-2025-7-senior-friendly-chair-yoga-poses-for-strength-and-flexibility-2918426
NewsPhotosInternational Yoga Day 2025: 7 Senior-Friendly Chair Yoga Poses For Strength And Flexibility
photoDetails

International Yoga Day 2025: 7 Senior-Friendly Chair Yoga Poses For Strength And Flexibility

Celebrate International Yoga Day 2025  with these 7 senior-friendly chair yoga poses which helps to improve strength, flexibility, and overall well-being. And it's perfect for older adults or those with limited mobility, these gentle seated exercises include stretches, twists, and light movements that help in joint health, better posture, and relaxation. Stay active and mindful with the help of the comfort of your chair if you can’t go outside on this yoga day.

Updated:Jun 19, 2025, 02:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Seated Mountain Pose (Tadasana):

1/8
Seated Mountain Pose (Tadasana):

A yoga for old women where she can sit upright with feet flat on the ground and hands resting gently on her thighs. This pose encourages deep breathing, improves posture, and also activates core muscles. 

 

Follow Us

Seated Cat-Cow Stretch (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana):

2/8
Seated Cat-Cow Stretch (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana):

For this pose on a chair place your hands on your knees and as you inhale, arch your back and lift your chest  and while you exhale, round your spine and drop your chin. This flow gently stretches the spine and improves flexibility and circulation in senior citizen.  

Follow Us

Seated Side Bend:

3/8
Seated Side Bend:

 In this yoga asana one arm  has to be raised overhead and then gently lean to the opposite side while the other hand holds the chair for support. This pose stretches the side body, improves flexibility in the spine and waist, and enhances lung function through deeper breathing as old people face these issues a lot.  

Follow Us

Seated Twist (Spinal Twist):

4/8
Seated Twist (Spinal Twist):

 While sitting tall on a chair place one hand on the opposite knee and the other behind you on the chair. Then gently twist your torso to the side. This pose helps in spinal mobility, stimulates digestion, and releases lower back tension during later age.  

Follow Us

Seated Leg Lifts:

5/8
Seated Leg Lifts:

 Old women who cannot do this yoga can do this on a chair by extending one leg forward and lift it slightly off the ground and holding for a few seconds before switching sides. This strengthens the thigh muscles, improves knee joint mobility, and promotes better circulation in the lower body.  

Follow Us

Seated Shoulder Rolls:

6/8
Seated Shoulder Rolls:

 For this yoga pose gently roll your shoulders forward and backward in a circular motion, don’t do it with speed as it can cause problems. This simple pose loosens tight muscles, reduces shoulder and neck tension, and promotes better posture especially helpful for those with sedentary routines or you can say are housewives.  

Follow Us

Seated Ankle Rolls:

7/8
Seated Ankle Rolls:

 For this pose lift one foot off the floor slightly and slowly rotate the ankle clockwise and counterclockwise. Then again repeat with the other foot and this movement improves ankle flexibility, supports balance, and encourages blood flow to the feet and lower legs.

 

Follow Us

DISCLAIMER:-

8/8
DISCLAIMER:-

 This web story is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals

Follow Us
International Yoga Day 2025chair yoga for seniorssenior-friendly yoga posesyoga for elderlygentle yoga exercisesyoga for strength and flexibilityseated yoga poseseasy yoga for seniorsyoga on chairlow-impact yogayoga for older adultssafe yoga for seniorssenior wellness exercisesflexibility exercises for seniorsYogaChair yogaHealthWomenold womenstrength and flexibilityHealthyLifestyle
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Meet 5 Famous Legends Who Had The WORST Handwriting
Meet 5 Famous Legends Who Had The WORST Handwriting Yet Became Geniuses And Shocked The World With Their Innovations
camera icon7
title
Meet India's First Horror Film
India's First Horror Film Terrified Viewers, Was Made Only In Rs 9 Lakh, Earned In Crores; Lead Actress Was The Most BEAUTIFUL...
camera icon20
title
Jinal Mehta
Who Owns Gujarat Titans Now? Jinal Mehta’s ₹1.41 Lakh Crore Empire Takes Over Shubman Gill’s Team - In Pics
camera icon20
title
Prithvi Shaw
Who Is Prithvi Shaw’s New Girlfriend? Meet Akriti Agarwal – Actress, Influencer, And Internet Sensation
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope Today, June 19 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Love’s Magnetic Energy Surrounds You, Libra
NEWS ON ONE CLICK