International Yoga Day 2025: Best Yoga Asanas To Help Manage Fatty Liver And Fight Obesity Naturally

As the world celebrates International Yoga Day 2025, millions are turning to yoga not just as a spiritual journey, but as a powerful and holistic approach to healing the body. On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2025, PM Modi said, "Yoga is the pause button that humanity needs to breathe, to balance, and become whole again." He said, "Yoga is the solution to stay away from stress. Increasing obesity is a topic of concern."

Among the many benefits yoga offers, its ability to naturally address lifestyle-related conditions like fatty liver and obesity is gaining serious attention.