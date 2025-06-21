Advertisement
International Yoga Day 2025: Best Yoga Asanas To Help Manage Fatty Liver And Fight Obesity Naturally
photoDetails

International Yoga Day 2025: Best Yoga Asanas To Help Manage Fatty Liver And Fight Obesity Naturally

Celebrate International Yoga Day 2025 by embracing these powerful yoga asanas to support liver health, burn belly fat, and transform your body from within.

Updated:Jun 21, 2025, 09:42 AM IST
International Yoga Day 2025

1/19
International Yoga Day 2025

As the world celebrates International Yoga Day 2025, millions are turning to yoga not just as a spiritual journey, but as a powerful and holistic approach to healing the body. On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2025, PM Modi said, "Yoga is the pause button that humanity needs to breathe, to balance, and become whole again." He said, "Yoga is the solution to stay away from stress. Increasing obesity is a topic of concern."

Among the many benefits yoga offers, its ability to naturally address lifestyle-related conditions like fatty liver and obesity is gaining serious attention.

Yoga benefits for liver

2/19
International Yoga Day 2025, yoga for fatty liver, yoga for obesity, best yoga poses to lose weight,

Fatty liver disease, especially non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), is becoming increasingly common in India, due to poor dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles, and chronic stress. Obesity is a global epidemic, contributing to a wide range of health issues from diabetes to heart disease. Fortunately, yoga offers a safe, effective, and sustainable solution.

Here's an in-depth look at how yoga can support your liver health, promote fat loss, and improve your overall well-being, with specific poses to try on June 21st, and all year long.

Why Yoga for Fatty Liver and Obesity?

3/19
International Yoga Day 2025, yoga for fatty liver, yoga for obesity, best yoga poses to lose weight,

Unlike extreme diets or high-impact workouts, yoga works gently yet powerfully. It stimulates the liver, improves digestion, supports detoxification, and enhances metabolism. At the same time, it tones the body, reduces abdominal fat, and calms the nervous system—creating a perfect environment for healing.

Kapalbhati Pranayama – The Yogic Detox

4/19
liver detox yoga, natural ways to reverse fatty liver, yoga benefits for liver, yoga for weight loss

This dynamic breathing technique is a game changer for those dealing with fatty liver and belly fat.

Benefits:

1. Stimulates liver function

2. Improves digestion and metabolism

3. Burns abdominal fat

How to do:

Sit in a cross-legged position. Inhale normally and exhale forcefully through your nose, pulling your stomach in. Repeat 30–60 times in a set.

Ardha Matsyendrasana – Half Lord of the Fishes Pose

5/19
liver detox yoga, natural ways to reverse fatty liver, yoga benefits for liver, yoga for weight loss

A powerful twisting posture that helps squeeze and rejuvenate the liver.

Benefits:

1. Massages liver and pancreas

2. Improves insulin sensitivity

3. Aids digestion and reduces belly fat

How to do:

Sit with legs stretched. Bend the right knee and place the foot outside the left thigh. Twist your torso to the right, placing the right hand behind and the left elbow on the right knee.

Dhanurasana – Bow Pose

6/19
liver detox yoga, natural ways to reverse fatty liver, yoga benefits for liver, yoga for weight loss

This energising backbend strengthens the abdominal muscles and stimulates the internal organs.

Benefits:

1. Enhances liver function

2. Tones belly fat

3. Opens chest and strengthens the core

How to do:

Lie on your stomach, bend your knees and hold your ankles. Lift your chest and legs while pulling your ankles upward.

Paschimottanasana – Seated Forward Bend

7/19
liver detox yoga, natural ways to reverse fatty liver, yoga benefits for liver, yoga for weight loss

This calming pose aids digestion and boosts liver cleansing.

Benefits:

1. Stimulates liver and kidneys

2. Reduces abdominal fat

3. Calms the mind and relieves stress

How to do:

Sit with legs straight, inhale and lift arms up. Exhale and bend forward to touch your toes, keeping the spine long.

Setu Bandhasana – Bridge Pose

8/19
International Yoga Day 2025, yoga for fatty liver, yoga for obesity, best yoga poses to lose weight,

This pose is excellent for stimulating the thyroid gland and balancing metabolism.

Benefits:

1. Improves blood flow to liver

2. Activates thyroid, aiding fat metabolism

3. Strengthens the lower back and glutes

How to do:

Lie on your back, bend knees and place feet on the floor. Press hips upward and clasp your hands below your back.

Trikonasana – Triangle Pose

9/19
International Yoga Day 2025, yoga for fatty liver, yoga for obesity, best yoga poses to lose weight,

A foundational standing pose that works on your waistline and stimulates internal organs.

Benefits:

1. Improves liver and digestive health

2. Tones sides of the waist

3. Improves balance and posture

How to do:

Stand with legs wide apart. Turn right foot out, reach right hand toward the ankle, and left arm toward the sky.

Surya Namaskar – Sun Salutation

10/19
International Yoga Day 2025, yoga for fatty liver, yoga for obesity, best yoga poses to lose weight,

The perfect full-body workout within yoga, Surya Namaskar combines 12 poses in a flowing sequence.

Benefits:

1. Stimulates liver function

2. Boosts circulation and metabolism

3. Burns calories and detoxifies the body

How to do:

Perform 5–12 rounds daily for optimal results.

Bhujangasana – Cobra Pose

11/19
International Yoga Day 2025, yoga for fatty liver, yoga for obesity, best yoga poses to lose weight,

A gentle backbend that strengthens the spine and massages internal organs.

Benefits:

1. Tones abdominal muscles

2. Stimulates the liver and kidney

3. Reduces stress and fatigue

How to do:

Lie on your stomach, place palms under shoulders, and gently lift your chest without straining your lower back.

Naukasana – Boat Pose

12/19
liver detox yoga, natural ways to reverse fatty liver, yoga benefits for liver, yoga for weight loss

Perfect for abdominal fat reduction and core strengthening.

Benefits:

1. Activates liver and pancreas

2. Burns belly fat

3. Builds core strength

How to do:

Sit and lift your legs while leaning back, forming a V-shape. Hold for 15–30 seconds.

Viparita Karani – Legs Up the Wall Pose

13/19
liver detox yoga, natural ways to reverse fatty liver, yoga benefits for liver, yoga for weight loss

This restorative inversion improves blood flow and calms the mind.

Benefits:

1. Relieves stress (a key trigger for fatty liver)

2. Enhances digestion

3. Supports liver detox

How to do:

Lie down and raise your legs against a wall, arms resting at your sides. Breathe deeply.

Avoid These Mistakes When Doing Yoga for Fatty Liver

14/19
liver detox yoga, natural ways to reverse fatty liver, yoga benefits for liver, yoga for weight loss

1. Don’t push into pain – modify poses if needed.

2. Avoid yoga right after meals – wait at least 2 hours.

3. Practice consistency – results take time.

4. Avoid skipping breathwork – pranayama is just as important as asanas.

The Right Diet Complements Yoga

15/19
International Yoga Day 2025, yoga for fatty liver, yoga for obesity, best yoga poses to lose weight,

While yoga is powerful, combining it with a low-sugar, high-fibre, liver-friendly diet gives even better results. Add leafy greens, berries, turmeric, garlic, and lemon water to your routine.

Who Should Avoid Certain Poses

16/19
International Yoga Day 2025, yoga for fatty liver, yoga for obesity, best yoga poses to lose weight,

If you have hernia, recent surgeries, or chronic liver disease, consult a yoga therapist before starting. Avoid strong twists and intense backbends without supervision.

A New You Begins This Yoga Day

17/19
International Yoga Day 2025, yoga for fatty liver, yoga for obesity, best yoga poses to lose weight,

This International Yoga Day 2025, let yoga be more than just a symbolic stretch. Let it be a turning point in your battle against fatty liver and obesity. By embracing simple but effective yoga poses, you’re not only improving your liver function, you’re building strength, discipline, and a deeper connection to your body.

 

Obesity control with yoga

18/19
International Yoga Day 2025, yoga for fatty liver, yoga for obesity, best yoga poses to lose weight,

Yoga isn’t about flexibility. It’s about functionality, healing, and awareness. Start slow, stay consistent, and watch your health transform, one breath at a time.

(Pic Credit: ANI)

Yoga for weight loss

19/19
International Yoga Day 2025, yoga for fatty liver, yoga for obesity, best yoga poses to lose weight,

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by  qualified medical professionals.)

(Pic Credit: ANI, Freepik)

