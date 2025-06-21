International Yoga Day 2025: Try These Easy 1-Minute Yoga Asanas If You Have A Busy Schedule
World Yoga Day 2025: On International Yoga Day 2025, take a step toward better health. Do you have packed schedules but you want to take a step towards your better health and well being? Start with these eight easy yoga asanas that take just one minute each and can be practiced anywhere, anytime. Whether you’re working from home, traveling, or in the middle of a hectic day, these 1-minute yoga asanas offer a simple yet effective way to stay balanced and healthy.
Balasana (Childpose)
Benefit- It calms the nervous system, eases lower back tension, and promotes a deep sense of relaxation and emotional release.
How to do it-Kneel on the mat and sit back on your heels. Fold your torso forward while extending your arms in front. Now rest your forehead on the floor and breathe slowly.
Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Asana)
Benefit- This asana will stretch the entire back of the body, aids digestion, and helps soothe anxiety and mild depression.
How to do it-Sit with legs extended straight in front of you. Inhale and raise your arms upward. Exhale and bend forward, reaching toward your feet or ankles.
Malasana (Yogic Squat)
Benefit- This asana will open up the hips and it improves mobility in the lower body, and stimulates the digestive system and pelvic organs.
How to do it-Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart. Lower into a deep squat, keeping heels on the floor. Bring palms together at the chest and gently press knees outward with elbows.
Vrksasana (Tree Pose)
Benefit- This pose enhances concentration and body awareness while strengthening the legs, ankles, and core, helping cultivate inner focus and stability.
How to do it-Stand on one leg and place the other foot on your inner calf or thigh (avoid the knee). Bring your palms together in prayer or lift your arms overhead. Maintain balance and breathe steadily, then switch sides.
Setu Bandha Sarvangasana (Bridge Pose)
Benefit- This strengthens the back, glutes, and thighs, stimulates the lungs and thyroid, and helps reduce mild anxiety, fatigue, and menstrual discomfort.
How to do it-Lie on your back with knees bent and feet hip-width apart. Press your feet into the ground and lift your hips upward. Clasp your hands beneath your back or rest arms flat on the floor.
Virabhadrasana (Warrior Pose)
Benefit- This asana will build strength and endurance in the legs and arms, opens the chest and hips, and boosts confidence and willpower.
How to do it-Step one foot back and bend your front knee into a lunge. Turn the back foot slightly outward and square your hips forward. Raise arms overhead with palms facing or touching.
Pawanmuktasana (Wind Relieving Pose)
This pose massages the abdominal organs, relieves gas and bloating, supports healthy digestion, and helps ease tension in the lower back.
How to do it-Lie on your back and draw one or both knees toward your chest. Hug your knees with your arms. Optionally lift your head toward the knees and breathe deeply.
Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend)
Benefit- This asana will lengthen the spine and hamstrings, improves blood circulation to the brain, and helps release stress and fatigue.
How to do it-Stand tall, inhale and stretch your arms upward. Exhale and bend forward from the hips. Let your head hang freely and hands touch the floor or shins.
1-Minute Yoga Asanas
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)
