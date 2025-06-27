Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2923252https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/jagannath-rath-yatra-2025-glimpses-from-all-over-india-of-this-divine-celebration-beyond-puri-in-pics-2923252
NewsPhotosJagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Glimpses From All Over India Of This Divine Celebration Beyond Puri- In PICS
photoDetails

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Glimpses From All Over India Of This Divine Celebration Beyond Puri- In PICS

The sacred Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 is more than just a religious celebration—it's a spiritual journey of devotion, faith, and divine connection. Celebrated with immense enthusiasm in Puri, Odisha, and across India, the yatra marks the annual journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra to their aunt’s temple, the Gundicha Temple.

 

Updated:Jun 27, 2025, 06:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2025

1/9
Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2025

The auspicious and much-revered Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra has commenced this year from June 27. The 15-day long festivity is celebrated with much gusto and enthusiasm among the devotees who visit the temple town of Puri in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Follow Us

Why Devotees Try To Touch The Chariot Rope

2/9
Why Devotees Try To Touch The Chariot Rope

If you ever have noticed watching the videos or pictures from the famous Rath Yatra in Odisha, devotees try to touch the chariot rope of carrying the deities. But why? Well, let's try to find out here: 

The holiness of the chariot rope is one of them. It is believed that the Lord himself comes to the human level to show and tell them that he is like any of his devotees. Simple love and faith can make any devotee witness the supreme power of the Lord's divinity.

Follow Us

Ahmedabad

3/9
Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with his son and ICC Chairman Jay Shah, offers prayers during Mangla Aarti of Shri Jagannath Temple on the occasion of Rath Yatra, in Ahmedabad.

 

Follow Us

Digha

4/9
Digha

Priests take part in the ‘Pahandi Vijay’ ritual - taking of the deity from the temple to the chariot amidst musical ceremony, as the first-ever Rath Yatra commences at Digha Jagannath Temple.

 

Follow Us

Hooghly

5/9
Hooghly

Devotees take part in a procession on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra, at Guptipara in Hooghly

 

Follow Us

Puri

6/9
Puri

Sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo creates a sand art on the on the eve of Rath Yatra, in Puri.

 

Follow Us

Digha

7/9
Digha

Priests offer 'Aarti' to Lord Jagannath as the first-ever Rath Yatra commences at Digha Jagannath Temple.

 

Follow Us

Puri

8/9
Puri

Large number of devotees take part in the 'Pahandi Vijay' ritual - taking of the deity from the temple to the chariot amidst musical ceremony, of Lord Jagannath, in Puri.

 

Follow Us

Puri

9/9
Puri

Devotees in large numbers take part in the Pahandi Vijay ritual of Lord Jagannath, taking the deity from the temple to the chariot, in Puri. 

 

 

(With ANI Inputs)

Follow Us
jagannath rath yatra 2025Rath Yatra 2025Chariot Festival Of IndiaLord JagannathLord BalabhadraGoddess SubhadraShri Gundicha Temple
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Shubhanshu Shukla
From Lucknow To Stars: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About Shubhanshu Shukla – 1st Indian On International Space Station
camera icon9
title
jagannath rath yatra 2025
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Glimpses From All Over India Of This Divine Celebration Beyond Puri- In PICS
camera icon7
title
pan 2.0
What Is PAN 2.0? How To Apply For PAN 2.0
camera icon10
title
Dale Steyn
Happy Birthday, Dale Styen: A Look Back At Wickets, Records, And A Legendary Roar Of A 17-Year Career
camera icon10
title
Kerala Hill Stations
Plan Your Perfect Hill Holiday: Top 8 Must-Visit Hill Stations In Kerala's Western Ghats
NEWS ON ONE CLICK