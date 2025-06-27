Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Glimpses From All Over India Of This Divine Celebration Beyond Puri- In PICS

2 / 9

If you ever have noticed watching the videos or pictures from the famous Rath Yatra in Odisha, devotees try to touch the chariot rope of carrying the deities. But why? Well, let's try to find out here:

The holiness of the chariot rope is one of them. It is believed that the Lord himself comes to the human level to show and tell them that he is like any of his devotees. Simple love and faith can make any devotee witness the supreme power of the Lord's divinity.