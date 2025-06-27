Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Glimpses From All Over India Of This Divine Celebration Beyond Puri- In PICS
The sacred Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 is more than just a religious celebration—it's a spiritual journey of devotion, faith, and divine connection. Celebrated with immense enthusiasm in Puri, Odisha, and across India, the yatra marks the annual journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra to their aunt’s temple, the Gundicha Temple.
Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2025
The auspicious and much-revered Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra has commenced this year from June 27. The 15-day long festivity is celebrated with much gusto and enthusiasm among the devotees who visit the temple town of Puri in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
Why Devotees Try To Touch The Chariot Rope
If you ever have noticed watching the videos or pictures from the famous Rath Yatra in Odisha, devotees try to touch the chariot rope of carrying the deities. But why? Well, let's try to find out here:
The holiness of the chariot rope is one of them. It is believed that the Lord himself comes to the human level to show and tell them that he is like any of his devotees. Simple love and faith can make any devotee witness the supreme power of the Lord's divinity.
Ahmedabad
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with his son and ICC Chairman Jay Shah, offers prayers during Mangla Aarti of Shri Jagannath Temple on the occasion of Rath Yatra, in Ahmedabad.
Digha
Priests take part in the ‘Pahandi Vijay’ ritual - taking of the deity from the temple to the chariot amidst musical ceremony, as the first-ever Rath Yatra commences at Digha Jagannath Temple.
Hooghly
Devotees take part in a procession on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra, at Guptipara in Hooghly
Puri
Sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo creates a sand art on the on the eve of Rath Yatra, in Puri.
Digha
Priests offer 'Aarti' to Lord Jagannath as the first-ever Rath Yatra commences at Digha Jagannath Temple.
Puri
Large number of devotees take part in the 'Pahandi Vijay' ritual - taking of the deity from the temple to the chariot amidst musical ceremony, of Lord Jagannath, in Puri.
Puri
Devotees in large numbers take part in the Pahandi Vijay ritual of Lord Jagannath, taking the deity from the temple to the chariot, in Puri.
(With ANI Inputs)
