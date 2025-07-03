Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor's Net Worth: Inside Her Luxury Homes, Swanky Cars And Upcoming Movies

Janhvi Kapoor's Networth: Dive into the Bollywood diva’s glamorous life, from her whooping car collection to her luxurious mansion and more. 

From her debut in 2019 film Dhadak to becoming a rising star, Janhvi Kapoor has cemented her name in bollywood. With several successful films and big brand deal she's earned a strong position in the industry.

Dive into the Bollywood diva's glamorous life, from her jaw-dropping net worth, dreamy car collection to her luxurious mansion and more!

Updated:Jul 03, 2025, 09:05 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor's Networth

1/6
Janhvi Kapoor's Networth

Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her 28th birthday today! As of 2025, her estimated net worth is around Rs 58–60 crore ($7–7.5 million), as per News 18. accumulated through films, brand endorsements, and high-profile appearances. With exciting projects lined up, her fortune is set to rise even further in the years ahead.

Janhvi Kapoor With Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya

2/6
Janhvi Kapoor With Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were recently vacationing in London. The rumoured couple have taken over the internet with their adorable moment, with another viral video from London, the couple can be seen taking a leisurely stroll on the streets of London. 

 

Janhvi Kapoor's Luxury Car Collection

3/6
Janhvi Kapoor's Luxury Car Collection

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor boasts an impressive luxury car collection, featuring high-end models like the Lexus LM, Lexus LX 570, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW X5, Mercedes Maybach S560 and Range Rover. She was recently spotted at Mumbai airport arriving in her most expensive ride, the Toyota Lexus LM350h.

Janhvi Kapoor – The Fashionista

4/6
Janhvi Kapoor – The Fashionista

Janhvi Kapoor is a true showstopper, effortlessly turning heads with her bold and fashionable outfits. She never hesitates to make a statement, elevating her style with confidence and grace.

Janhvi Kapoor's Upcoming Films

5/6
Janhvi Kapoor's Upcoming Films

Janhvi Kapoor has an exciting lineup of films, including Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Param Sundari, and RC16, keeping fans eagerly awaiting updates. On her birthday, director Buchi Babu Sana surprised fans by unveiling a new poster featuring her terrific character from RC 16 alongside Ram Charan.

Janhvi Kapoor's Lavish Mansions

6/6
Janhvi Kapoor's Lavish Mansions

Janhvi Kapoor’s Luxurious Properties includes a breathtaking ₹65 crore duplex in Mumbai, spread across 8,669 sq. ft. on the 1st and 2nd floors of the prestigious Kubelisque Building, featuring a private swimming pool. The Kapoor family also owns a magnificent four-acre mansion in one of Chennai’s most elite neighborhoods, a prized property first acquired by Janhvi’s late mother, the iconic Sridevi, as per GQ India. 

 

(All Images: @janhvikapoor/ Instagram)

