Janmashtami 2025: 10 Dahi Handi Celebrations In Delhi You Must Attend For Devotion, Culture, And Festive Fun

1 / 12

Janmashtami, the joyous festival marking the birth of Lord Krishna, is celebrated across India with devotion, music, and high-energy traditions. Among the most thrilling events is Dahi Handi—a lively recreation of Krishna’s childhood pastime of stealing butter, where teams form human pyramids to break a pot suspended high above the ground. In Delhi, the festival takes on a grand scale, with vibrant decorations, live performances, and massive crowds cheering for the Govindas (participants). Here are 10 must-visit Dahi Handi celebrations in Delhi for Janmashtami 2025.