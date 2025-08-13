Advertisement
NewsPhotosJanmashtami 2025: 7 Authentic Homemade Sweets You Can Prepare To Honour The Birth Of Lord Krishna
photoDetails

Janmashtami 2025: 7 Authentic Homemade Sweets You Can Prepare To Honour The Birth Of Lord Krishna

Celebrate Janmashtami 2025 with 7 authentic homemade sweets that bring traditional flavours to your festive table. From creamy peda to fragrant kheer, these recipes are easy to make and perfect for honouring Lord Krishna’s birth. Each sweet reflects the essence of devotion and festivity. Add sweetness and joy to your celebrations with these timeless treats.

Updated:Aug 13, 2025, 12:55 PM IST
Janmashtami 2025

1/9
Janmashtami 2025

Janmashtami, the celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth, is marked by devotional songs, vibrant decorations, and delicious prasad. No festival in India feels complete without sweets, and Janmashtami is no exception. Here are seven mouthwatering sweets you can easily prepare at home to make the occasion even more special.

Makhan Mishri – Krishna’s Favourite Treat

2/9
Makhan Mishri – Krishna’s Favourite Treat

Known to be Lord Krishna’s favorite, Makhan Mishri is a simple yet divine sweet made with fresh white butter and sugar crystals. It requires no cooking and can be prepared in minutes, making it perfect as prasad.

Panjiri – A Traditional Offering

3/9
Panjiri – A Traditional Offering

Panjiri is a dry sweet made with whole wheat flour, ghee, sugar, and dry fruits. It is considered highly nutritious and is traditionally offered to Lord Krishna. Its long shelf life makes it a great make-ahead sweet for the festival.

Coconut Ladoo – Sweet and Fragrant

4/9
Coconut Ladoo – Sweet and Fragrant

Made with grated coconut, condensed milk, and cardamom, coconut ladoos are easy to prepare and have a rich, fragrant flavour. Their soft texture and sweet aroma make them a festive favorite for both adults and children.

Kheer – Creamy Rice Pudding

5/9
Kheer – Creamy Rice Pudding

Kheer, made with milk, rice, and sugar, is a staple in most Indian festivals. For Janmashtami, you can enhance it with saffron, cardamom, and chopped nuts, making it both rich in flavor and devotion-worthy.

Besan Ladoo – A Nutty Delight

6/9
Besan Ladoo – A Nutty Delight

Prepared with roasted gram flour, ghee, and sugar, besan ladoos are aromatic and melt in the mouth. Their nutty flavour and long shelf life make them a perfect sweet to prepare ahead of Janmashtami celebrations.

Malpua – Soft and Syrupy

7/9
Malpua – Soft and Syrupy

Malpua is a traditional Indian pancake soaked in sugar syrup and often flavored with fennel and cardamom. Served warm, it’s a festive delicacy that feels indulgent and celebratory.

Pedas – Sweet Symbols of Festivity

8/9
Pedas – Sweet Symbols of Festivity

Made from khoya (mawa), sugar, and cardamom, pedas are one of the most common sweets offered to Lord Krishna. You can make different varieties like saffron peda or pistachio peda to add color to your festive platter.

9/9

Janmashtami is a celebration of devotion, joy, and togetherness. Preparing these sweets at home not only adds freshness and flavor to your offering but also deepens your connection to the traditions of the festival.

