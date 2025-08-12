Advertisement
Janmashtami 2025: 7 Iconic Bollywood Songs Dedicated To Lord Krishna That Will Elevate Your Festive Celebrations

Celebrate Janmashtami 2025 with a musical touch by exploring seven iconic Bollywood songs dedicated to Lord Krishna. From devotional classics to energetic dance numbers, these tracks capture the joy, love, and divine spirit of the festival. Perfect for adding vibrance to your pooja, dahi handi, or festive gatherings. Let the beats of these Krishna-themed songs elevate your celebrations to a whole new level.

Updated:Aug 12, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
Janmashtami, the vibrant festival celebrating Lord Krishna’s birth, is incomplete without the beats of energetic and devotional Bollywood songs. These tracks capture the joy, devotion, and festive fervour of the occasion, making them perfect for Dahi Handi events, cultural programs, or family gatherings. Whether you’re dancing in the streets or decorating your home mandir, these songs will instantly uplift your celebration.

Go Go Govinda – Oh My God (2012)

This high-energy song featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhu Deva is a modern-day Dahi Handi anthem. Its peppy beats and lively choreography perfectly capture the playful spirit of Govinda. A must-play for every Janmashtami dance performance.

Mach Gaya Shor – Khuddar (1994)

An evergreen Govinda festival song, it brims with enthusiasm and captures the fun chaos of Janmashtami celebrations. The vibrant beats and street celebration vibes make it ideal for group performances. Its catchy chorus will have everyone singing along.

Woh Kisna Hai – Kisna: The Warrior Poet (2005)

A soulful and devotional track, this song beautifully describes Lord Krishna’s charm and divine persona. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and others, it blends spirituality with melody, making it perfect for a serene Janmashtami evening.

Shor Mach Gaya Shor – Badla (1974)

A true classic, this song captures the excitement of Janmashtami with lively dhol beats and energetic vocals. Its timeless appeal continues to set the mood for Dahi Handi festivities. Great for both traditional and modern celebrations.

Bada Natkhat Hai Yeh – Amar Prem (1972)

A soft and emotional song depicting Yashoda’s love for little Krishna. Lata Mangeshkar’s soothing voice and heartfelt lyrics make it perfect for the devotional side of Janmashtami celebrations. A moment to slow down and feel the bhakti.

Chandi Ki Daal Par – Hello Brother (1999)

Fun, upbeat, and perfect for Dahi Handi events, this song has Salman Khan at his energetic best. The music and dance moves make it a favourite at Janmashtami gatherings across generations.

Aala Re Aala Govinda Aala – Bluff Master (1963)

With its grand scale, energetic beats, and vibrant choreography, this song is a modern-day crowd-puller. It celebrates the arrival of Govinda with unmatched enthusiasm, making it a must-have on your Janmashtami playlist.

Janmashtami is more than just a festival — it’s a celebration of devotion, joy, and togetherness. These Bollywood songs not only add energy and entertainment to the occasion but also connect us emotionally to the playful and divine essence of Lord Krishna.

Whether you prefer upbeat Dahi Handi tracks or soulful bhajans, including them in your celebrations will create memories that last a lifetime. So this Janmashtami, let the music play, the hearts dance, and the spirit of Krishna shine through every beat.

