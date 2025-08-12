Janmashtami 2025: 7 Iconic Bollywood Songs Dedicated To Lord Krishna That Will Elevate Your Festive Celebrations

9 / 9

Janmashtami is more than just a festival — it’s a celebration of devotion, joy, and togetherness. These Bollywood songs not only add energy and entertainment to the occasion but also connect us emotionally to the playful and divine essence of Lord Krishna.

Whether you prefer upbeat Dahi Handi tracks or soulful bhajans, including them in your celebrations will create memories that last a lifetime. So this Janmashtami, let the music play, the hearts dance, and the spirit of Krishna shine through every beat.