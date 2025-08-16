Advertisement
Janmashtami 2025: Exploring The Indian States That Set Records With Tallest Dahi Handi Matki Traditions
photoDetails

Janmashtami 2025: Exploring The Indian States That Set Records With Tallest Dahi Handi Matki Traditions

Janmashtami 2025 will witness grand Dahi Handi celebrations across India, with several states competing to set records for the tallest matki. Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka stand out for their spectacular human pyramids and festive spirit. These traditions not only symbolize Krishna’s love for butter but also unity and devotion.

Updated:Aug 16, 2025, 11:17 AM IST
Dahi Handi Matki Celebrations

1/7
Dahi Handi Matki Celebrations

The festival of Janmashtami 2025 is incomplete without the exciting tradition of Dahi Handi, celebrated with grandeur across India. From Maharashtra to Delhi, states compete in organizing the tallest matki (earthen pot) events, attracting thousands of devotees and participants.

These celebrations not only reflect devotion to Kanha but also showcase unity, teamwork, and cultural enthusiasm.

Maharashtra – The Heart of Dahi Handi Celebrations

2/7
Maharashtra – The Heart of Dahi Handi Celebrations

Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Pune, is world-famous for its tallest Dahi Handi events. Human pyramids of 7–9 tiers are often formed to break the matki, with some reaching heights of 40–50 feet. The grand celebrations in areas like Thane, Dadar, and Ghatkopar attract huge crowds, sponsors, and even celebrities, making Maharashtra the hub of Dahi Handi festivals.

Gujarat – Traditional Meets Modern Festivities

3/7
Gujarat – Traditional Meets Modern Festivities

In Gujarat, Janmashtami is celebrated with devotion, particularly in Dwarka, the city closely associated with Lord Krishna. Here, Dahi Handi competitions see tall matkis placed in community grounds and temples. Though not as commercialized as Mumbai, Gujarat’s celebrations blend devotion with the thrill of climbing tall human pyramids.

Delhi – Rising Spirit of Dahi Handi

4/7
Delhi – Rising Spirit of Dahi Handi

The capital city, Delhi, has also embraced the Dahi Handi culture in recent years. Events in areas like Connaught Place and Rohini feature tall matkis reaching impressive heights. Youth groups actively participate, bringing the same festive energy seen in western India. These events often combine devotional bhajans, stage performances, and cultural shows.

Uttar Pradesh – Kanha's Birthplace Celebrations

5/7
Uttar Pradesh – Kanha's Birthplace Celebrations

As the birthplace of Krishna, Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh celebrate Janmashtami with unmatched devotion. While the tallest matkis may not always rival Mumbai, the spiritual aura makes the event truly special. Dahi Handi competitions are organized with tall pots, filled with butter, curd, and sweets, symbolizing Krishna’s love for “maakhan.”

Karnataka – The Southern Twist to Dahi Handi

6/7
Karnataka – The Southern Twist to Dahi Handi

In Karnataka, especially Bengaluru and Mangalore, Dahi Handi is celebrated with high enthusiasm. Human pyramids are formed, and matkis are placed at impressive heights, often accompanied by folk songs and dance. The fusion of southern culture with Krishna devotion makes Karnataka’s celebrations unique.

7/7

Janmashtami 2025 will once again see states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka compete in placing the tallest matkis during Dahi Handi. While Maharashtra often holds the record for the highest pots, every state adds its own cultural and devotional flavor, making the festival a vibrant celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth.

