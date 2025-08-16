Janmashtami 2025 Horoscope: Check On Your Health, Career And Love On THIS Divine Day

8 / 13

It's easier to keep things in balance when Saturn is in your sign and Venus is in Gemini. Your health is solid, but you should pay attention to how you stand and move. Stable careers come from working together and talking things out. Love grows when you do things that are creative and planned.

Ketu in Leo is having an effect on your sign, and it's making you feel different. You get healthier when you rest and detox. You can advance higher in your profession by making wise changes and letting go of old habits. Your love for someone deepens when you trust them and tell them how you feel.