Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2946484https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/janmashtami-2025-zodiacs-know-right-bhog-you-need-to-offer-to-lord-krishna-to-please-him-2946484
NewsPhotosJanmashtami 2025: Zodiacs, Know Right Bhog You Need To Offer To Lord Krishna To Please Him
photoDetails

Janmashtami 2025: Zodiacs, Know Right Bhog You Need To Offer To Lord Krishna To Please Him

Janmashtami, the joyous celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth, is marked by vibrant rituals, soulful bhajans, and the offering of special bhog to the deity. In 2025, why not make your devotion even more personal? According to astrology, each zodiac sign has specific foods and offerings that resonate with divine energies and can help attract Lord Krishna’s blessings. 

 

Updated:Aug 15, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Janmashtami 2025

1/13
Janmashtami 2025

Here’s your guide to knowing exactly what bhog suits your rashi as shared by Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Chief Astrologer, NumroVani to make this Janmashtami truly auspicious.

 

Follow Us

Aries

2/13
Aries

Mars is in Virgo, which has an effect on the energy of your sign. Give Lord Krishna steaming modaks or moong dal halwa, which are simple but well-made. This links your fire energy with grounded commitment, which will help you reach both your spiritual and material goals.

 

Follow Us

Taurus

3/13
Taurus

When the Moon is in Taurus and Venus is strong, provide malai peda or rabri with saffron and pistachios. This exquisite bhog goes with the planets to bring you money, stability, and happiness.

 

Follow Us

Gemini

4/13
Gemini

Your sign is ruled by Mercury and blessed by Jupiter and Venus. Give them a variety of foods, like poha with jaggery, sweet boondi, and fruits. This combination indicates how flexible, talkative, and lucky you are.

 

Follow Us

Cancer

5/13
Cancer

When the Sun and Mercury are in Cancer, offer rice kheer with almonds and ghee. This food is good for your body and spirit. It makes you feel more stable emotionally and brings blessings from Krishna that keep you safe.

 

Follow Us

Leo

6/13
Leo

When Ketu moves through Leo, it needs a regal but sattvic bhog. Give them kesari halwa or fresh mango shrikhand, which indicates royal devotion and clear thinking.

 

Follow Us

Virgo

7/13
Virgo

Mars in Virgo makes you want to be precise, so offer away ladoos that you rolled yourself or butter with sugar crystals that you created yourself. This great attention to detail in bhog will bring extra favors for being disciplined and helpful.

 

Follow Us

Libra

8/13
Libra

Because Saturn is in a good spot and Venus is in Gemini, you should serve chhena sandesh or milk barfi with rose petals on top. This combines beauty with tradition, which makes relationships more peaceful.

 

Follow Us

Scorpio

9/13
Scorpio

You can give Ketu til-gud ladoos or panjiri, which are healthy and strong bhog that will help you turn your anger into positive change.

 

Follow Us

Sagittarius

10/13
Sagittarius

Things are going to expand and change since Jupiter is in Gemini. To keep devotion in balance between quantity and purity, serve two separate dishes, such churma with ghee and a salad of fresh fruit.

 

Follow Us

Capricorn

11/13
Capricorn

Pluto is in your sign, while Saturn is in Pisces. Serve wheat halwa or plain khichdi with ghee to help keep your karma in check. These meals help you stay grounded and spiritually powerful.

 

Follow Us

Aquarius

12/13
Aquarius

Rahu in Aquarius enjoys things that are not the same. To express how you mix old and new in your devotion, give dried fruits covered in honey or saffron-infused sweet lassi as a gift.

 

Follow Us

Pisces

13/13
Pisces

When Saturn and Neptune are in Pisces, you should eat food that is pure and sattvic. To bring divine love, intuition, and serenity of mind, provide panakam (jaggery water with spices) or fresh coconut ladoos.

 

Follow Us
Janmashtami 2025zodiac wise bhogLord Krishna offeringsJanmashtami astrology guiderashi based bhogJanmashtami RitualsKrishna bhog per zodiacauspicious Janmashtami bhogJanmashtami special offeringszodiac specific prasad
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
World Test Championship
10 Players With Most Runs In World Test Championship History: No Indian In Top 10; Joe Root Leads Chart, Steve Smith Follows, Rishabh Pant At...
camera icon10
title
Independence Day 2025 Moive Watchlist
Independence Day 2025 Watchlist Top: 10 Patriotic Movies Every Indian Must-Watch
camera icon7
title
non-vegetarian prasad
Meat, Fish And Alcohol Offered As 'PRASAD' In THESE Indian Temples
camera icon8
title
business success story
Meet Man, Was Counted Among One Of India's Wealthiest, But Life Took An Unexpected Turn, Now Lives In Rented Apartment—Was Richer Than Ambani And Adani
camera icon7
title
15th August
Independence Day: Tracing Evolution Of Indian Flag - From British Era To Modern-Day Tri-Colour
NEWS ON ONE CLICK