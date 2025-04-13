Japan’s ‘Baba Vanga’ Ryo Tatsuki Warns Of Apocalyptic Tsunami In July 2025 — Also Predicted The Kobe Earthquake And 2011 Tsunami

10 / 13

Whether Ryo Tatsuki is a psychic, a visionary, or simply an artist with a rare connection to the unconscious, her story has forced many to question the thin veil between dreams and destiny. What began as ink on a manga page has evolved into a chilling ledger of near-prophetic accuracy. In a world increasingly ruled by data and science, Tatsuki’s unassuming dreams continue to mystify—even disturb—those seeking answers beyond what’s measurable. As her drawings blur the line between the real and the surreal, one thing becomes clear: she’s not just imagining the future. She may be living it.