Karwa Chauth 2025: 6 Easy And Quick Mehndi Designs For Working Women To Celebrate The Festival In Style

1 / 9

Karwa Chauth is a celebration of love, devotion, and tradition. For working women, balancing office responsibilities with festive preparations can be challenging. While everyone loves beautiful mehndi (henna) designs, not every woman has the time to sit for intricate patterns that take hours to apply and dry.

This Karwa Chauth 2025, we bring you simple yet elegant mehndi designs perfect for busy working women who want to keep the festive vibe alive without compromising their schedules.