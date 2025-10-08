Advertisement
Karwa Chauth 2025: Let Your Zodiac Sign Decide Your Outfit Colour

Karwa Chauth is very special and every year couples observe this with great zeal and enthusiasm. In 2025, Karwa Chauth becomes very special as Sun and Venus would be conjunct in the Virgo sign, and other planetary alignments on the day make it more special. 

 

Updated:Oct 08, 2025, 03:47 PM IST
Karwa Chauth 2025

Karwa Chauth 2025

Here goes custom curates outfit colour for the day as shared by Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Chief Astrologer, NumroVani.

 

Aries

Aries

This is a year to show calm strength with confidence. Pick colors like scarlet, coral, crimson, or rich maroon that make you feel warm and confident. These colors show bravery and enthusiasm while keeping your energy strong and grounded.

 

Taurus

Taurus

This year, you are defined by your soft glow and tranquil appeal. Choose colors that are both earthy and romantic, such rose pink, pastel peach, emerald green, or copper. They bring emotional stability and sensitivity and bring out inherent attractiveness.

 

Gemini

Gemini

There is a light, lively atmosphere around you, so pick colors that make you feel good and encourage conversation. Mint green, turquoise, sky blue, or lemon yellow will show off your happy personality and keep your aura bright and open.

 

Cancer

Cancer

You are naturally nurturing and emotional, so you look best in colors that are calming and expressive. Soft blue, lavender, peach, or baby pink colors will help you stay calm and make you feel more loved and connected.

 

Leo

Leo

This Karwa Chauth is more about real love than showing off. Choose colors like gold, saffron, vivid orange, or royal crimson. These colors show confidence, commitment, and generosity without taking away from your innate beauty.

 

Virgo

Virgo

You look best when you are simple and elegant. Pick olive green, mustard yellow, sea green, or soft peach to show balance, refinement, and quiet appeal. These colors bring together beauty and attention.

 

Libra

Libra

This year, you can show off your love and balance with soft, romantic colors. Pastel pink, mauve, aqua, or rose gold make you look more elegant and help you get along with others.

 

Scorpio

Scorpio

Your energy is deep and full of passion. Use wine red, burgundy, plum, or dark teal to show how strong you are. These colors give off an air of quiet power and dedication, adding mystery and depth.

 

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

You are guided by hope and brightness. Royal blue, vivid yellow, violet, or fuchsia are all colors that can brighten your spirits. They bring you happiness, adventure, and good energy all during the celebration.

 

Capricorn

Capricorn

This is a moment to feel safe and stable. To show trust, patience, and strength, pick forest green, rust, navy blue, or a deep reddish-brown. These colors show dedication and emotional depth.

 

Aquarius

Aquarius

You like things that are new and calm. Aqua green, electric blue, purple, or magenta are colors that will help you be creative while also keeping your energy calm and receptive to making connections.

 

Pisces

Pisces

You look great in marine blue, lavender, peach coral, or rose red. You are gentle, emotional, and intuitive. These colors make you feel calm and comfortable, which helps you understand other people and talk to them from the heart.

 

