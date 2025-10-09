Karwa Chauth 2025 Numerology Predictions: Check For Your Lucky Colour, Guidance, Dos And Don'ts For All 12 Zodiacs
Karwa Chauth 2025: As the sacred festival of Karwa Chauth 2025 approaches, it's time to align your spiritual energy with the cosmic vibrations of numerology. This annual day of fasting, devotion, and love holds deeper meaning when paired with insights from the numbers that govern your zodiac sign. Whether you're observing the fast for a partner or simply embracing the tradition, understanding your lucky colour, key dos and don'ts, and personalized guidance based on numerology can help you enhance the positivity and harmony of the day.
Karwa Chauth 2025 Numerology Predictions
Read on to discover what the numbers reveal for all 12 zodiac signs this Karwa Chauth as shared by Numerologist Varinderr Manchanda & Rasshi Gurnani.
Mulank 1 (Born on 1st, 10th, 19th, 28th)
Planet: Sun
This week awakens your natural leadership qualities. Confidence and ambition will be high, and you’ll feel driven to take charge or showcase your abilities. However, the same fire that drives you can also ignite conflicts if you slip into dominance or ego-driven behavior. Around Karva Chauth, be conscious not to demand perfection or control outcomes — relationships thrive on mutual respect, not authority.
Vedic Guidance in Numerology: The Sun represents vitality, self-expression, and dignity. To balance its powerful force, practice humility and discipline. Offer water to the rising Sun each morning, chant “Om Suryaya Namaha,” and express gratitude for the light and clarity it provides.
Karva Chauth Insight: Observe the fast with gratitude and devotion rather than pride. Focus on understanding and compassion in your prayers, seeking spiritual strength over control.
Lucky Color: Golden yellow Do’s: Encourage, appreciate, and shield your loved ones. Don’ts: Avoid conflicts or imposing opinions, especially during emotional moments.
Mulank 2 (Born on 2nd, 11th, 20th, 29th)
Planet: Moon
Your emotions may flow deeply this week. Sensitivity will be heightened, making you more intuitive but also prone to mood swings. Karva Chauth’s energy resonates with your lunar nature, amplifying tenderness and longing. You may crave understanding but feel emotionally fragile at times. Focus on gentle communication and inner peace.
Vedic Guidance in Numerology: The Moon governs the mind and emotions. Chant “Om Somaya Namaha” each day to stabilize feelings and enhance serenity. Keep hydrated and calm; spend time near water if possible, as it soothes your inner tides.
Karva Chauth Insight: When you see the moon, silently release emotional burdens and visualize peace filling your heart. The fast should be an act of emotional clarity, not self-denial.
Lucky Color: White or silver Do’s: Offer comfort and a listening ear to others. Don’ts: Do not suppress your feelings; instead, express them with gentleness.
Mulank 3 (Born on 3rd, 12th, 21st, 30th)
Planet: Jupiter
Your optimism returns this week, and your life force feels renewed. Joy, wisdom, and generosity mark your interactions. You’ll be naturally inclined to share happiness with others, especially close friends and family. Karva Chauth enhances your spiritual aura — you may find yourself uplifting others with your calm presence.
Vedic Guidance in Numerology: Jupiter, or Guru, represents knowledge and benevolence. On Thursday, offer yellow sweets to Lord Vishnu or your spiritual teacher. Reciting the Guru mantra or reading sacred texts will strengthen your positivity and guidance.
Karva Chauth Insight: Let your prayers focus on harmony and expansion — in love, faith, and understanding. This is a day to nurture spiritual and emotional growth within relationships.
Lucky Color: Yellow Do’s: Inspire through optimism and joyful energy. Don’ts: Avoid preaching or imposing beliefs — let your example speak.
Mulank 4 (Born on 4th, 13th, 22nd, 31st)
Planet: Rahu
Expect unexpected twists this week — Rahu brings sudden realizations and introspective moments. Emotions might feel scattered, and comparing yourself to others could lead to confusion. Use this energy to ground yourself rather than chase illusions. On Karva Chauth, remain centered and focus on inner stability.
Vedic Guidance in Numerology: Rahu symbolizes mystery and transformation. To pacify its restless influence, keep a small silver or iron object with you for protection. Chant “Om Rahave Namaha” and meditate on calm and clarity.
Karva Chauth Insight: Spend time meditating before moonrise to balance emotions. The moon’s light will guide you to insight and detachment from unnecessary worries.
Lucky Color: Grey or dark blue Do’s: Focus on your personal progress and stay grounded. Don’ts: Avoid overanalyzing others’ actions or motives.
Mulank 5 (Born on 5th, 14th, 23rd)
Planet: Mercury
Communication defines your week — your words carry power to connect or divide. Be careful with your tone and timing; impulsive speech could create misunderstandings. During Karva Chauth, merge intellect with empathy, ensuring both the mind and heart have a say before speaking or reacting.
Vedic Guidance in Numerology: Mercury governs logic and expression. Chant “Om Budhaya Namaha” to enhance clarity and calmness. Wearing light green helps balance Mercury’s influence. Avoid gossip or excessive mental restlessness.
Karva Chauth Insight: Write affirmations of love and understanding before breaking your fast. Let words become healing vibrations rather than reactions.
Lucky Color: Light green Do’s: Speak kindly and truthfully. Don’ts: Refrain from debating emotional matters.
Mulank 6 (Born on 6th, 15th, 24th)
Planet: Venus
Love and beauty take center stage this week. Emotions flow smoothly, inviting romance and reconciliation. Karva Chauth, under Venus’s harmony, enhances your emotional and physical connection with your partner. Self-care and affection blossom naturally.
Vedic Guidance in Numerology: Venus rules relationships and artistic appreciation. Offer white flowers or sweets to Goddess Lakshmi on Friday to attract peace and harmony. Keeping a rose quartz or a diamond near you amplifies emotional warmth.
Karva Chauth Insight: Let your fasting and prayers become gestures of generosity and genuine affection, not mere duty.
Lucky Color: Pink or white Do’s: Be expressive, gentle, and supportive. Don’ts: Avoid reviving past emotional wounds.
Mulank 7 (Born on 7th, 16th, 25th)
Planet: Ketu
A deeply introspective phase awaits you. Solitude will feel natural, and spiritual clarity will be your focus. Karva Chauth might awaken old memories or spiritual longing — approach them with detachment and understanding.
Vedic Guidance in Numerology: Ketu symbolizes detachment and spiritual evolution. Meditate regularly while chanting “Om Ketave Namaha.” Practice forgiveness — letting go of emotional weight ushers in divine peace.
Karva Chauth Insight: Fast as an act of inner discipline rather than expectation. The moon’s light will guide you to higher emotional truth.
Lucky Color: Purple or light grey Do’s: Trust intuition, keep a spiritual diary, and meditate. Don’ts: Avoid isolating excessively — maintain light contact with loved ones.
Mulank 8 (Born on 8th, 17th, 26th)
Planet: Saturn
Patience and discipline guide your path. You’ll find yourself reflecting on long-term commitments and responsibilities. Karva Chauth could bring an emotional heaviness, yet it will also reward you with endurance and maturity.
Vedic Guidance in Numerology: Saturn teaches perseverance and fairness. On Saturday, donate black sesame seeds or food to those in need. Chant “Om Shanaishcharaya Namaha” to balance karmic influences and ease emotional pressure.
Karva Chauth Insight: Dedicate your prayers to forgiveness — both giving and receiving it — to strengthen love through patience.
Lucky Color: Navy blue or black Do’s: Be dependable and sincere. Don’ts: Do not dwell on past struggles or negative experiences.
Mulank 9 (Born on 9th, 18th, 27th)
Planet: Mars
This week fuels passion, courage, and emotional intensity. You’ll feel dynamic, protective, and ready to prove your love. However, tempers may flare if things don’t go as expected. During Karva Chauth, channel this fiery energy into devotion rather than control.
Vedic Guidance in Numerology: Mars symbolizes strength, protection, and vitality. Offer red flowers to Lord Hanuman or recite the Hanuman Chalisa to gain patience and courage.
Karva Chauth Insight: Fast with calmness and surrendered dedication. Remember, love deepens through patience, not endurance.
Lucky Color: Red or coral Do’s: Be caring and protective. Don’ts: Avoid anger, impulsivity, or possessiveness
Trending Photos