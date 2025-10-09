2 / 10

Planet: Sun

This week awakens your natural leadership qualities. Confidence and ambition will be high, and you’ll feel driven to take charge or showcase your abilities. However, the same fire that drives you can also ignite conflicts if you slip into dominance or ego-driven behavior. Around Karva Chauth, be conscious not to demand perfection or control outcomes — relationships thrive on mutual respect, not authority.

Vedic Guidance in Numerology: The Sun represents vitality, self-expression, and dignity. To balance its powerful force, practice humility and discipline. Offer water to the rising Sun each morning, chant “Om Suryaya Namaha,” and express gratitude for the light and clarity it provides.

Karva Chauth Insight: Observe the fast with gratitude and devotion rather than pride. Focus on understanding and compassion in your prayers, seeking spiritual strength over control.

Lucky Color: Golden yellow Do’s: Encourage, appreciate, and shield your loved ones. Don’ts: Avoid conflicts or imposing opinions, especially during emotional moments.