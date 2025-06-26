Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2922366https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/keep-your-clothes-dry-and-fresh-7-smart-hacks-to-rain-proof-your-wardrobe-this-monsoon-2922366
NewsPhotosKeep Your Clothes Dry And Fresh: 7 Smart Hacks To Rain Proof Your Wardrobe This Monsoon
photoDetails

Keep Your Clothes Dry And Fresh: 7 Smart Hacks To Rain Proof Your Wardrobe This Monsoon

Monsoon rains can dampen your style, but with these 7 smart hacks, you can keep your clothes dry, fresh, and mold-free. From using moisture absorbers and airtight storage to quick-drying fabrics and water-repellent sprays, these 7 tips ensure that your wardrobe stays protected this rainy season. Say goodbye to musty smells and hello to a rain-ready and well-maintained closet all season.

Updated:Jun 26, 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Use Water-Repellent Spray on Outerwear and Bags

1/7
Use Water-Repellent Spray on Outerwear and Bags

Use Water-Repellent Spray on Outerwear and Bags

Monsoon rain is unpredictable, and even brief exposure can lead to soggy clothes or water stains. Use a fabric-safe water-repellent spray on jackets, shoes, backpacks, and hats. It helps as it creates an invisible barrier that repels water and prevents moisture from soaking into your fabrics. Always test the spray on a small patch first, and reapply every few weeks for continued protection.

Follow Us

Indoor Drying with Air Circulation

2/7
Indoor Drying with Air Circulation

Indoor Drying with Air Circulation

Clothes often don’t dry properly in the rainy season, leading to that musty smell. Set up a foldable indoor drying rack under a ceiling fan, near a window, or in a well-ventilated room. Place a table fan nearby to speed up air circulation. You can also hang clothes on hangers spaced apart to improve airflow. Use a dehumidifier or bowls of rock salt/baking soda in the room to absorb excess moisture from the air.

Follow Us

Add Antifungal Agents to Wardrobes

3/7
Add Antifungal Agents to Wardrobes

Add Antifungal Agents to Wardrobes

Your wardrobe becomes a breeding ground for fungus and mildew if it’s humid inside. Place neem leaves, cloves, or camphor balls in small cloth sachets and keep them in drawers and shelves. Use activated charcoal sachets, moisture absorbers, or silica gel packs to control humidity inside wardrobes. Don’t overstuff your wardrobe and give your clothes breathing room.

Follow Us

Use Detergents with Antibacterial Properties

4/7
Use Detergents with Antibacterial Properties

Use Detergents with Antibacterial Properties

Monsoon mud, sweat, and dampness can cause fungal growth and skin irritation. Wash clothes with a detergent that includes antibacterial agents or add a few drops of dettol or white vinegar during the rinse cycle. This helps eliminate germs and prevents that lingering musty smell in clothes even after washing.

Follow Us

Dry in Short Outdoor Sun Breaks

5/7
Dry in Short Outdoor Sun Breaks

Dry in Short Outdoor Sun Breaks (When Safe)

When the sun peeks out, use that window wisely. Keep a watch for brief sunny intervals and quickly move your drying rack outside. Choose a semi-shaded, breezy spot to avoid harsh UV damage to delicate fabrics. Always bring clothes back in as soon as it starts to drizzle and prolonged dampness encourages mold.

Follow Us

Pre-Treat Mud and Rain Stains Immediately

6/7
Pre-Treat Mud and Rain Stains Immediately

Pre-Treat Mud and Rain Stains Immediately

Stains set quickly in moist conditions. As soon as you return home, rinse mud or rain stains with cold water. Avoid hot water as it sets the stain. For tougher stains, use a stain remover or a paste of baking soda and water to gently scrub before washing. Don’t leave wet clothes in the laundry basket, wash them the same day to avoid mildew.

Follow Us

Rotate and Air Out Stored Clothes Weekly

7/7
Rotate and Air Out Stored Clothes Weekly

Rotate and Air Out Stored Clothes Weekly

Seasonal storage can lead to unpleasant surprises if ignored. If you’ve stored woollens or occasional-wear clothes, air them out once a week during monsoon. Use breathable garment bags and store clothes with cedar blocks or naphthalene balls to ward off pests and moisture. Pro tip is to keep wardrobe doors open for a few hours each week to prevent humidity buildup.

Follow Us
rainproof wardrobemonsoon clothing tipskeep clothes dryMoisture ControlWardrobe Hacksrainy season storageprevent mold clothesmonsoon fashion carehumidity protectiondry clothes monsoonwardrobe maintenancerain season hackskeep clothes freshmonsoon wardrobe tipsprotect clothes from rainLifestyleMonsoonWorldIndiaRainsRainy seasonclothes
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Shubhanshu Shukla
From Lucknow To Stars: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About Shubhanshu Shukla – 1st Indian On International Space Station
camera icon9
title
jagannath rath yatra 2025
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Glimpses From All Over India Of This Divine Celebration Beyond Puri- In PICS
camera icon7
title
pan 2.0
What Is PAN 2.0? How To Apply For PAN 2.0
camera icon10
title
Dale Steyn
Happy Birthday, Dale Styen: A Look Back At Wickets, Records, And A Legendary Roar Of A 17-Year Career
camera icon10
title
Kerala Hill Stations
Plan Your Perfect Hill Holiday: Top 8 Must-Visit Hill Stations In Kerala's Western Ghats
NEWS ON ONE CLICK