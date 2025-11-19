1 / 12

Raulane isn’t just a festival; it’s a living story of Kinnaur, where tradition, folklore, and nature intertwine in breathtaking harmony. From the masked bride and groom to the rhythmic drums echoing through the mountains, every moment reminds us of the deep connections between community, spirit, and the land.

In a rapidly changing world, Raulane stands as a celebration of heritage, a tribute to the unseen forces that shape life, and an invitation for travellers to witness a culture that feels both timeless and alive.