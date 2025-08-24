Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 First Look Revealed- GOOSEBUMPS Guaranteed! Watch Here

photoDetails

Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai is more than a festival—it’s an emotion that brings the city alive with devotion, grandeur, and artistic brilliance. Every year, iconic pandals draw millions of devotees and tourists who come to witness magnificent idols, creative themes, and vibrant celebrations. The much-awaited unveiling of Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 has finally taken place, sparking immense joy and devotion among Mumbaikars. Fondly hailed as the King of Lalbaug, the idol’s first appearance ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 has already set the festive spirit soaring across the city.