1 / 7

Nestled in the Western Ghats, Lonavala is one of Maharashtra’s most beloved hill stations. Just a short drive from Mumbai and Pune, it offers a perfect escape from city life with lush greenery, rolling hills, misty views, and serene waterfalls—especially during the monsoon and cooler months. Whether you’re a nature lover, history enthusiast, or peace seeker, Lonavala has something for everyone.

Here are the 5 best places to explore in Lonavala that you simply can’t miss.