Long Weekend 2025: 15 Best Travel Destinations Within 200 km Of Delhi-NCR
Long Weekend 2025: 15 Best Travel Destinations Within 200 km Of Delhi-NCR

With 2025 bringing plenty of long weekends, it’s the perfect time to pack your bags and escape the hustle of Delhi-NCR. If you’re not looking to travel too far, there are many hidden gems and popular spots within 200 km that offer a quick yet refreshing break. 

 

Updated:Sep 04, 2025, 05:56 PM IST
Long Weekend 2025

Long Weekend 2025

From heritage towns to hill escapes and nature retreats, here are 15 of the best travel destinations near Delhi you can explore on a long weekend.

 

1. Neemrana (122 km)

1. Neemrana (122 km)

Known for its majestic Neemrana Fort Palace, this heritage town is ideal for history lovers and luxury seekers. Spend your weekend enjoying royal hospitality, zip-lining, and sunset views.

 

2. Mathura-Vrindavan (183 km)

2. Mathura-Vrindavan (183 km)

Immerse yourself in the divine aura of Lord Krishna’s land. From colorful temples to street food and Yamuna ghats, this destination is perfect for a spiritual and cultural getaway.

 

3. Alwar (165 km)

3. Alwar (165 km)

A mix of history, nature, and adventure, Alwar is home to the stunning Bala Quila, Siliserh Lake, and the famous haunted Bhangarh Fort. Perfect for history buffs and thrill-seekers.

 

4. Bharatpur (180 km)

4. Bharatpur (180 km)

Birdwatchers will love the Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary (Keoladeo National Park), a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Winter months are ideal when migratory birds flock here.

 

5. Sohna (63 km)

5. Sohna (63 km)

Just a short drive away, Sohna offers hot springs, adventure camps, and scenic landscapes. A peaceful weekend retreat for couples and families alike.

 

6. Damdama Lake (62 km)

6. Damdama Lake (62 km)

For nature and adventure lovers, Damdama Lake is perfect for boating, rock climbing, and camping. It’s a great picnic spot close to the city.

 

7. Agra (200 km)

7. Agra (200 km)

No list is complete without the city of the Taj Mahal. Apart from the monument of love, explore Agra Fort, Mehtab Bagh, and local Mughlai cuisine.

 

8. Surajkund (40 km)

8. Surajkund (40 km)

Famous for its annual crafts mela, Surajkund is a quick escape for art lovers. Even outside festival season, it’s a nice cultural and picnic spot.

 

9. Morni Hills (180 km)

9. Morni Hills (180 km)

Haryana’s only hill station, Morni Hills offers lush greenery, trekking trails, and a tranquil lake. A lesser-known destination for peace seekers.

 

10. Kurukshetra (170 km)

10. Kurukshetra (170 km)

Step back into the pages of the Mahabharata. This spiritual city has iconic sites like Brahma Sarovar, Jyotisar, and Kurukshetra Panorama & Science Centre.

 

11. Garhmukteshwar (110 km)

11. Garhmukteshwar (110 km)

Often called the "Varanasi of the North," this small town on the banks of the Ganga is famous for its ghats, temples, and peaceful surroundings.

 

12. Manesar (55 km)

12. Manesar (55 km)

For a luxurious quick getaway, Manesar has several resorts offering spa therapies, nature walks, and village-style experiences.

 

13. Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary (40 km)

13. Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary (40 km)

Bird lovers can enjoy a peaceful time here spotting migratory and resident species. Ideal for a family outing or photography trip.

 

14. Nuh (80 km)

14. Nuh (80 km)

Rich in history and architecture, Nuh offers ruins of forts, tombs, and mosques, making it an offbeat yet fascinating destination.

 

15. Barsana (160 km)

15. Barsana (160 km)

Famous for its Lathmar Holi, Barsana is a beautiful small town with Radha temples, hills, and rustic charm, perfect for a cultural weekend trip.

 

 

Travel Tip: Since these destinations are within driving distance, you can plan short road trips with family or friends. Keep track of upcoming long weekends in 2025 to make the most of these quick escapes!

 

(All images credit: freepik)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK