Looking For A Chill Yet Thrilling Vacation With Friends? Here Are 5 Epic Things To Do In Bir-Billing
Tucked away in the serene hills of Himachal Pradesh, Bir-Billing is a hidden gem that’s perfect for an adventurous getaway with your friends. Known as the paragliding capital of India, it offers a perfect mix of thrill, nature, and peace. Whether you're looking for an adrenaline rush or just want to chill in the mountains, here are the top 5 things you can do in Bir-Billing with your squad.
Go Paragliding from Asia’s Highest Take-Off Point
No trip to Bir-Billing is complete without paragliding — it’s the main reason this destination is on the map. With Billing as the take-off point and Bir as the landing site, you’ll soar over lush valleys, pine forests, and snow-covered peaks.
Why it’s perfect for friends: Sharing this once-in-a-lifetime experience with your friends will be unforgettable. The thrill, the view, and the joy of flying together will create stories you’ll talk about for years.
Camp Under the Stars in the Mountains
Bir-Billing is surrounded by rolling meadows and pine-covered hills, making it an excellent spot for camping and bonfire nights. Many local campsites offer tents with views of the Dhauladhar range.
Why it’s perfect for friends: There’s nothing better than sitting around a bonfire, sharing stories, singing songs, and stargazing with your gang. It’s a great way to bond and relax after a day of adventure.
Explore the Bir Tibetan Colony and Monasteries
Take a peaceful walk through the Bir Tibetan Colony, home to several beautiful monasteries like Chokling Monastery and Sherab Ling Monastery. The area is rich in Tibetan culture and offers a quiet escape.
Why it’s perfect for friends: Exploring the colorful monasteries and trying Tibetan food like momos and thukpa is a chill group activity. It also gives you plenty of Instagram-worthy photo spots!
Try Mountain Biking Through Scenic Trails
The hilly terrain around Bir offers some exciting and scenic mountain biking trails. You can rent bikes from local shops and explore off-road paths, village routes, and forest tracks.
Why it’s perfect for friends: Biking together through the hills is both thrilling and energizing. It’s an active way to explore more of the natural beauty around Bir while creating shared adventures.
Cafe Hopping and Chilling with a View
Bir has a thriving café culture with several cozy, bohemian-style places like June 16 Café, Silver Linings, and Garden Café. Enjoy fresh food, great coffee, and open-air mountain views.
Why it’s perfect for friends: After a day of exploring, café hopping is the best way to relax and unwind. Chat, play board games, plan your next hike — or just enjoy the mountain vibes together.
Bir-Billing isn’t just a place, it’s a full experience — especially when enjoyed with friends. From adrenaline-filled skies to peaceful cafes and mountain trails, this Himachali gem has something for every kind of traveler. Whether you want adventure, peace, or just time to bond, Bir-Billing is the perfect place to make lifelong memories with your crew.
