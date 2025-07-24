Looking For A Chill Yet Thrilling Vacation With Friends? Here Are 5 Epic Things To Do In Bir-Billing

2 / 7

No trip to Bir-Billing is complete without paragliding — it’s the main reason this destination is on the map. With Billing as the take-off point and Bir as the landing site, you’ll soar over lush valleys, pine forests, and snow-covered peaks.

Why it’s perfect for friends: Sharing this once-in-a-lifetime experience with your friends will be unforgettable. The thrill, the view, and the joy of flying together will create stories you’ll talk about for years.