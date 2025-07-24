Looking For Authentic Prasad Ideas? Try These 7 Traditional Sawan Recipes
Looking for authentic prasad ideas to celebrate the holy month of Sawan? These 7 traditional recipes offer a perfect mix of devotion and flavor, from the creamy comfort of Sabudana Kheer and Makhana Kheer to sweet delights like Coconut Ladoo and Banana Sheera, each dish is sattvic and ideal for fasting.These list of 7 prasad also include sacred option like Panchamrit.These 7 simple, soulful and delicious are perfect for puja offerings and, also to enjoy with family.
Sabudana Kheer:
Sabudana Kheer: It's a creamy and mildly sweet pudding made with tapioca pearls, milk, and sugar usually flavored with cardamom. This prasad is light yet filling, making it perfect for fasting during Sawan. You can also garnish it with dry fruits. It is considered a classic prasad offering.
Panchamrit:
Panchamrit: It's a sacred mixture of five ingredients including milk, curd, honey, sugar and ghee, and it is considered as an essential part of Shiva puja. It symbolizes purity and nourishment, it’s often offered first as prasad. Simple yet spiritually significant, it’s served in small quantities. Sometimes, tulsi or holy water is also added.
Coconut Ladoo:
Coconut Ladoo: Made from grated coconut and condensed milk or sugar syrup, these melt-in-the-mouth sweets are easy to prepare. They're popular during Sawan pujas for their purity and taste. Cardamom adds a lovely aroma, and they can be stored for days. Great for both offerings and snacking.
Rice Kheer (Chawal ki Kheer):
Rice Kheer (Chawal ki Kheer): A timeless prasad dish. Rice kheer is made by simmering rice in milk until creamy and then sweetened with sugar and flavored with cardamom. It is often enriched with dry fruits and saffron and best served chilled or warm.
Banana Sheera (Halwa):
Banana Sheera (Halwa): This sweet dish made from mashed bananas, semolina, ghee, and sugar is a popular prasad in many Indian households and then flavored with cardamom and garnished with raisins or nuts. This prasad is both nutritious and devotional. And considered ideal for Sawan offerings.
Makhana Kheer:
Makhana Kheer: It is creamy prasad made with fox nuts, milk, and sugar simmered until thick and it is mildly sweet and perfect for sawan vrat. This kheer is rich in calcium and protein and it is both healthy and delicious.To enhance its flavor it is flavoured with saffron or cardamom.
Til Ladoo (Sesame Seed Laddoos):
Til Ladoo (Sesame Seed Laddoos): Til (sesame) laddoos made with jaggery are not only traditional but also packed with warmth and energy. Though people usually prefer consuming it in winter, these are also offered in the month of Sawan because of their purity and sattvik nature. It's easy to make with simple ingredients, and can also be stored easily.
Trending Photos