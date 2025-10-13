Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2971461https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/looking-for-the-perfect-diwali-outfit-here-are-6-trendy-and-glamorous-looks-to-try-this-festive-season-2971461
NewsPhotosLooking For The Perfect Diwali Outfit? Here Are 6 Trendy And Glamorous Looks To Try This Festive Season
photoDetails

Looking For The Perfect Diwali Outfit? Here Are 6 Trendy And Glamorous Looks To Try This Festive Season

Get ready to shine this Diwali with the perfect festive outfits! Explore 6 trendy and glamorous looks that combine traditional elegance with modern style. From ethnic ensembles to chic fusion wear, these ideas will make you the center of attention at every celebration. Elevate your festive wardrobe and celebrate Diwali in style and sophistication.

Updated:Oct 13, 2025, 02:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Diwali 2025

1/8
Diwali 2025

Diwali, the festival of lights, isn’t just about diyas and sweets — it’s also about dressing up in your most glamorous best. Whether you love traditional charm or modern elegance, the right outfit can make your festive celebration truly shine.

Here are six stunning Diwali outfit ideas to help you sparkle this festive season!

Follow Us

Sequined Saree for Timeless Glamour

2/8
Sequined Saree for Timeless Glamour

Nothing beats the elegance of a saree — especially when it glitters! Choose a sequined or shimmer saree in shades like gold, silver, or emerald green. Pair it with statement earrings and a sleek bun for that Bollywood-style festive glow.

Follow Us

Indo-Western Fusion Gown

3/8
Indo-Western Fusion Gown

If you want something stylish yet comfortable, go for an Indo-Western gown. Flowy silhouettes with ethnic embroidery or mirror work make you stand out effortlessly. Perfect for family parties and Diwali dinners!

Follow Us

Velvet Lehenga for Royal Vibes

4/8
Velvet Lehenga for Royal Vibes

Velvet is the fabric of luxury — rich, soft, and absolutely festive. A deep maroon or royal blue velvet lehenga with gold embroidery instantly gives a regal look. Pair it with minimal jewelry to balance the richness.

Follow Us

Sharara Set with Mirror Work

5/8
Sharara Set with Mirror Work

For a trendy yet traditional vibe, a mirror-work sharara set is a must-try. The sparkle of tiny mirrors under festive lights will make you look radiant. Choose vibrant colors like pink, orange, or turquoise for a youthful glow.

Follow Us

Silk Kurta with Palazzo Pants

6/8
Silk Kurta with Palazzo Pants

If you prefer subtle elegance, a silk kurta paired with palazzo pants or a skirt is a perfect choice. Add oxidized jewellery and juttis for a comfortable yet chic festive look — ideal for puja ceremonies or casual get-togethers.

Follow Us

Pastel Anarkali with Dupatta

7/8
Pastel Anarkali with Dupatta

Pastel shades are the trend of the year! A soft pastel Anarkali in blush pink, mint green, or ivory with light embroidery adds a touch of sophistication. Complete the look with chandbalis and soft curls for that graceful Diwali appearance.

Follow Us

8/8

This Diwali 2025, let your outfit reflect your inner sparkle and festive spirit. Whether you go traditional with a saree or modern with an Indo-Western gown, the key is to wear confidence and joy. Embrace vibrant colors, rich fabrics, and a touch of glamour to make unforgettable memories this festive season. After all, when you look good, you feel good — and that’s the true essence of Diwali glow!

Follow Us
Diwali outfits 2025festive fashion ideastrendy Diwali looksglamorous Diwali outfitsethnic wear for Diwalifusion fashion DiwaliDiwali style tipsDiwali wardrobe inspirationfestive season fashionDiwali clothing trends
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Mumbai Indians
4 Players Mumbai Indians Might Release To Free Up Purse Before IPL 2026 Auction: Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman And...
camera icon7
title
EPS 95
EPFO Board Meeting On October 13: EPFO 3.0 Digital Overhaul, Employment-Linked Incentive Scheme, And Possible Minimum Pension Revision Under EPS-95
camera icon8
title
Dharmendra
Dharmendra’s Love Story: 71 Years Of Marriage With Prakash Kaur, Her Reaction To His Second Marriage To Hema Malini And Their Life Together Today
camera icon12
title
love numerology
Weekly Love Numerology Horoscope For October 13 - 19: Romance, Family, And Emotional Tips For Numbers 1 To 9
camera icon11
title
food crisis
World's 10 Most Affected Countries By The Food Crisis