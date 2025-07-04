Advertisement
Love Headphones: 8 Genius Ways To Keep Your Ears Safe From Damage

Wearing headphones frequently can harm your ears, but with the right habits, you can enjoy your music safely. This guide shares 8 smart ways to protect your hearing, such as following the 60/60 rule (60% volume for 60 minutes), choosing noise-cancelling headphones, and taking listening breaks. It also highlights the importance of hygiene, fit, and avoiding sleeping with headphones on. These 8 simple yet effective tips ensure long-term ear health without compromising on sound enjoyment.

Updated:Jul 04, 2025, 11:13 AM IST
Follow the 60/60 Rule

Follow the 60/60 Rule

The 60/60 rule is that listen at no more than 60% of the maximum volume and limit listening sessions to 60 minutes at a time, then take a break. This matters as listening at high volumes for long durations damages the tiny hair cells in your inner ear, causing permanent hearing loss. Your ears need rest after exposure to sound to recover and prevent long-term damage. Many phones now have volume-limiting settings or can send listening alerts and enable them.

Use Noise-Canceling Headphones

Use Noise-Canceling Headphones

In noisy environments (planes, trains, streets), we tend to raise the volume. Noise-canceling headphones reduce background noise, allowing you to keep the volume lower without sacrificing sound quality. It is ideal for frequent travelers and commuters. This blocks low-frequency noise like engine rumble or chatter. You can pair noise-canceling with moderate volume for ultimate ear protection.

Choose Over-Ear or Open-Back Headphones Over In-Ear Earbuds

Choose Over-Ear or Open-Back Headphones Over In-Ear Earbuds

Over-ear headphones sit around your ears, dispersing sound more evenly and reducing direct impact on your eardrums. In-ear buds channel sound straight into the ear canal, increasing the risk of damage, especially at higher volumes. Over-ear headphones also tend to provide better sound quality at lower volumes.

Keep Your Ears Clean

Keep Your Ears Clean

Excess earwax can cause muffled hearing, tempting you to turn up the volume. Dirty ears also reduce earbud performance and increase the risk of ear infections. Avoid sticking objects (like cotton swabs) deep into your ears. Use soft ear drops or visit a professional for safe ear cleaning.

Use Volume-Limiting Features on Your Devices

Use Volume-Limiting Features on Your Devices

Most smartphones, music players, and apps now offer volume limit settings. You can also set headphone audio limits under phone settings (especially on iPhones or Android devices). This prevents accidental increases in volume beyond safe levels, even when switching songs or apps.

Take Listening Breaks

Take Listening Breaks (Give Your Ears Time to Recover)

Ears need downtime to recover from noise exposure. Continuous use stresses your hearing system. For every hour of headphone use, take a 10-15 minute break without audio. Step away from loud environments during breaks when possible.

Avoid Using Headphones in Loud Surroundings

Avoid Using Headphones in Loud Surroundings

Trying to overpower background noise (like traffic or construction) tempts you to crank up the volume dangerously high. If you must listen in noisy places, noise-isolating or noise-canceling headphones are a safer choice. Otherwise, wait until you’re in a quieter spot.

Watch for Warning Signs of Hearing Stress

Watch for Warning Signs of Hearing Stress

Ringing or buzzing in your ears after headphone use (known as tinnitus). If facing difficulty hearing conversations, especially in noisy areas, and also feeling like sounds are “muffled” after removing headphones. If you notice these signs, then stop using headphones for a few days and consult an audiologist for a hearing test if symptoms persist.

DISCLAIMER:-

DISCLAIMER:- This photo gallery is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK