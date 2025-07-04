Love Headphones: 8 Genius Ways To Keep Your Ears Safe From Damage

1 / 9

Follow the 60/60 Rule

The 60/60 rule is that listen at no more than 60% of the maximum volume and limit listening sessions to 60 minutes at a time, then take a break. This matters as listening at high volumes for long durations damages the tiny hair cells in your inner ear, causing permanent hearing loss. Your ears need rest after exposure to sound to recover and prevent long-term damage. Many phones now have volume-limiting settings or can send listening alerts and enable them.