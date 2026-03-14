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NewsPhotosLPG cylinder crisis in India: 10 smart hacks that will make your cooking gas last much longer
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LPG cylinder crisis in India: 10 smart hacks that will make your cooking gas last much longer

LPG cylinder crisis: Amid growing concerns over an LPG cylinder shortage in India, many households are trying to use their cooking gas more carefully. With delivery delays being reported in some cities, simple kitchen habits can help make your LPG cylinder last longer.

Updated:Mar 14, 2026, 03:18 PM IST
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Why The LPG Cylinder Crisis Is Making Headlines

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Why The LPG Cylinder Crisis Is Making Headlines

Concerns around LPG supply have recently surfaced after disruptions in global energy routes due to tensions in West Asia. Since India imports a large share of its LPG, any delay in shipments can affect supply and cause panic bookings among consumers. In some places, restaurants and households have reported waiting longer than usual for cylinder deliveries, prompting people to find ways to reduce gas usage in their daily cooking routine.

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Cook With a Lid On

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1. Always Cook With a Lid On

One of the easiest ways to save cooking gas is to always cover your utensils with a lid while cooking. A lid traps heat and steam inside the pot, which helps food cook faster and more evenly. When heat escapes, the stove needs to stay on longer, consuming more gas. By simply covering your pans and pots, you can significantly reduce cooking time and conserve LPG.

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Right Burner Size

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2. Use the Right Burner Size

Most gas stoves come with burners of different sizes, but many people end up using the large burner for almost everything. Using a large burner for small utensils wastes gas because the flame spreads beyond the base of the pot. Instead, use the small burner for smaller pans and reserve the larger one for big vessels or heavy cooking.

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Soak Grains and Pulses

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3. Soak Grains and Pulses Before Cooking

Soaking rice, lentils, and beans before cooking can make a big difference in gas consumption. When grains and pulses absorb water beforehand, they soften and cook much faster on the stove. Even soaking them for 30 minutes to an hour can reduce cooking time considerably, saving both time and LPG.

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Cut Vegetables

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4. Cut Vegetables Into Smaller Pieces

The size of vegetables can influence how quickly they cook. Large chunks take longer to soften and require more time on the flame. Cutting vegetables into smaller, evenly sized pieces helps them cook faster and evenly, reducing the amount of gas needed for preparation.

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Cook Multiple Dishes

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5. Cook Multiple Dishes at Once

Turning the stove on several times throughout the day can consume more gas than necessary. Instead, try planning your cooking so that you prepare multiple dishes at the same time. For example, you can cook vegetables, rice, and lentils together in one session rather than at different times of the day.

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Lower the Flame

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6. Lower the Flame After Boiling

Many people keep the flame on high even after food has started boiling. However, once the water or curry reaches a boil, lowering the flame to a simmer is enough to continue the cooking process. Maintaining a high flame at this stage only wastes gas without speeding up cooking.

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Keep Burners Clean

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7. Keep Burners Clean

A dirty burner can affect the efficiency of your stove. Food spills and grease can clog the burner holes, which leads to uneven flames and inefficient gas burning. Regularly cleaning the burners ensures a steady blue flame and better gas efficiency.

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Match Utensil Size

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8. Match Utensil Size With Flame

Another common mistake is using utensils that are too small for the flame. When the flame spreads beyond the base of the pot, a large portion of heat is wasted into the air. Choosing utensils that match the size of the burner helps ensure that maximum heat is used for cooking.

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Flat-Bottom Cookware

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9. Use Flat-Bottom Cookware

Flat-bottom vessels are better at absorbing heat from the burner compared to rounded-bottom cookware. They sit evenly on the stove and allow heat to spread across the base more efficiently. This helps cook food faster and reduces the amount of gas required.

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Turn Off Gas

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10. Turn Off Gas Before Food Is Fully Done

Many foods continue to cook even after the flame is turned off due to the heat already trapped inside the utensil. Switching off the gas a minute or two before the dish is fully cooked can help you save gas while still finishing the cooking process with residual heat.

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LPG saving tips

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While authorities are working to stabilise LPG supplies, households can reduce stress during this period by adopting smarter cooking habits. 

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LPG cylinder saving tips

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Small changes in the way you cook can make a big difference and help your LPG cylinder last several days longer.

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LPG crisis in India

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(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

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gas saving kitchen tips

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(Pic Credits: ANI, Freepik)

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