Maha Shivratri 2025 Horoscope: Impact, Remedy And Vedic Mantra For Aries, Leo, Virgo And Other Zodiac Signs On This Auspicious Festival

1 / 14

Maha Shivratri being one of the most spiritually important nights, actually marks the divine wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It symbolizes the union of Purusha (Consciousness) and Prakriti (Nature). It is a night that is dedicated to self-reflection, karma cleansing, and spiritual ascend.

A transformative and transitional night for those looking for Karmic freedom and divine guidance, as suggested by celebrity astrologer and life strategist, Shri ShivaAmit Khanna.

Planetary Conjunctions Let's analyze the impact of the transits and conjunctions on the day. It will lead us to understand how these transits amplify Shiva’s energies in your life. According to the astrologer, Maha Shivratri’s planetary energies are extremely powerful for transformation, and one must align with them for the best results.

Key Planetary Energies Influencing all Rashi and Ascendants on Maha Shivratri 2025 •Saturn in Aquarius (Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra) – Bringing karmic cleansing and deep introspection. •Venus in Pisces (Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra) – devotion, love and divinity. •Rahu in Pisces – Creating spiritual illusions or breakthroughs. •Jupiter in Taurus (Rohini Nakshatra) – Expanding wealth, wisdom, and spiritual prosperity.