NewsPhotosMaha Shivratri 2025:11 Bollywood-Approved Saree Looks To Shine This Festive Season Maha Shivratri 2025:11 Bollywood-Approved Saree Looks To Shine This Festive Season
photoDetails

Maha Shivratri 2025:11 Bollywood-Approved Saree Looks To Shine This Festive Season

  This festive season, take inspiration from these B-Town divas who are turning heads with their traditional statement style, redefining ethnic fashion with a modern twist. Take a look!

Updated:Feb 26, 2025, 02:37 PM IST
Triptii Dimri

1/11
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri radiated grace in a bright yellow saree adorned with mirror work along the border. She paired it with a contrasting embroidered pink blouse, serving major saree goals. Her minimal makeup was perfectly complemented by statement gemstone earrings, adding a touch of elegance to the look. Perfect for making a striking festive statement. 

Ahsaas Channa

2/11
Ahsaas Channa

Ahsaas Channa looked radiant in a neon yellow saree featuring minimal prints and a delicate border. She kept it elegant with stone earrings and elevated her look with full-glam makeup, a statement look to must re-create this festive season.

Nimrat Kaur

3/11
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur exuded regal charm in an orange saree paired with a vibrant blue embellished blouse. While her saree made a statement, she elevated her traditional glam with a striking jewelry set. Recreate this look and turn heads this Maha Shivratri. 

Divya Khossla

4/11
Divya Khossla

Divya Khossla looked ethereal in a bright pink saree adorned with golden details. She complemented the look with a sleek bun and elegant golden jewelry, serving major traditional fashion goals.

Pooja Hegde

5/11
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde captivated in a pastel saree adorned with delicate floral prints. She styled her hair in a voluminous bun and embraced sheer glam makeup. Chunky jhumkas and a statement bracelet added the perfect finishing touch to her elegant look.

Khushi Kapoor

6/11
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor embraced vibrancy in a rich purple saree paired with a golden blouse. She exuded elegance with a sleek bun and minimal jewelry, making this yet another must-recreate look.

Chitrangda Singh

7/11
Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh looked fresh and radiant in a light yellow saree featuring silver strap patterns. She kept it elegant with loose waves and dewy makeup, embracing a subtle yet striking look.

Pragya Jaiswal

8/11
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya Jaiswal exuded glamour in a black and golden saree adorned with mirror work along the border. She elevated her look with a stone choker, matching earrings, a statement ring, and chunky kadas. With a sleek bun and subtle makeup, she served effortless elegance.

Pratibha Ranta

9/11
Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha Ranta brought her A-game in a vibrant yellow saree with a patterned border, pairing it with a striking purple blouse for a bold contrast. She accessorized with kundan earrings and opted for nude makeup with a statement eye look. Take your cue from this stunning ensemble and turn heads with your festive fashion. 

Shilpa Shetty

10/11
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty made a stunning fashion statement in a green and golden saree, radiating festive elegance. She elevated the look with a blend of traditional and modern jewelry, adding her signature touch. A must-recreate look this festive season. 

Madhuri Dixit

11/11
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit set major saree goals in a multicolored drape adorned with mirror work and intricate patterns. She paired it with a matching blouse and completed her look with soft glam makeup, take your inspiration from this stunning statement look.

(All Images: Instagram)

