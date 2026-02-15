Advertisement
Maha Shivratri 2026 special: 10 baby names inspired by Lord Shiva and their divine meanings

Happy Maha Shivratri 2026: Maha Shivratri is a sacred occasion to honour Lord Shiva’s power, grace, and timeless wisdom, making it a meaningful moment to choose a name inspired by Him. If you’re seeking a spiritually rooted name for your little one, these Shiva-inspired baby names carry profound divine symbolism and blessings.

Updated:Feb 15, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
Happy Maha Shivratri 2026: If you are looking for a powerful and meaningful name for your baby, here are 10 beautiful names inspired by Lord Shiva, each carrying a divine essence.

Rudra

Rudra – The Fierce One: Derived from Sanskrit, Rudra symbolizes the fierce and powerful form of Lord Shiva. It represents strength, determination, and fearlessness.

Mahadev

Mahadev – The Supreme God: One of the most popular names for Lord Shiva, Mahadev means "The Greatest God." It signifies divine power, wisdom, and boundless energy.

Shankar, Shambhu

Shankar, Shambhu – The Auspicious One: Shankar and Shambhu is another revered name of Shiva, meaning "one who brings prosperity and happiness." It is associated with positivity and well-being.

 

Neelkanth

Neelkanth – The Blue-Throated One: After consuming the poison (halahala) during the Samudra Manthan, Lord Shiva's throat turned blue, earning him the name Neelkanth, which symbolizes sacrifice and endurance.

 

Bhairav

Bhairav – The Protector: Bhairav is a fierce form of Shiva, known as the guardian of the universe. This name signifies strength, protection, and victory over fear.

Trilochan

Trilochan – The Three-Eyed One: As the possessor of the third eye, Trilochan symbolizes inner wisdom, spiritual awakening, and foresight. This name is perfect for a child destined for great insight.

Nataraj

Nataraj – The Lord of Dance: Nataraj, Shiva’s cosmic dance form, represents the cycle of creation, preservation, and destruction. It is an ideal name for a child with a creative and energetic spirit.

Umapati

Umapati – The Husband of Goddess Uma: Umapati, meaning "husband of Goddess Uma (Parvati)," represents love, devotion, and harmony. It signifies balance between strength and gentleness.

Gangadhar

Gangadhar – The One Who Holds the Ganges: Lord Shiva is known as Gangadhar for carrying the Ganga River in his matted locks. This name symbolizes purity, wisdom, and divine grace.

Someshwar – The Lord of the Moon: Shiva is called Someshwar as he adorns the crescent moon on his head, signifying calmness, intellect, and control over emotions.

Choosing a name inspired by Lord Shiva blesses them with divine protection and virtues. May your little one grow with the grace and strength of Mahadev! Har Har Mahadev!

 

Pic credits: Freepik

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

