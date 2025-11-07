Advertisement
Make Your Favourite Gajar Ka Halwa In Just 10 Minutes!

Who says good things take time? This quick Gajar Halwa recipe proves that with the right ingredients and a bit of smart cooking, you can enjoy the same festive sweetness in minutes. Perfect for sudden dessert cravings, surprise guests, or when you simply want to treat yourself — anytime, anywhere!

Updated:Nov 07, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
1/9

Gajar Halwa — the heartwarming Indian dessert that instantly reminds us of home, winter evenings, and pure comfort. Traditionally, it’s a slow-cooked delight, simmered for hours with milk, ghee, and love. But what if you could whip up this rich, carrot-based dessert in just 10 minutes? Yes, you read that right! Here’s how you can make a quick, delicious, and authentic-tasting Gajar Halwa without compromising on flavor.

 

Ingredients You’ll Need

2/9
Ingredients You’ll Need

1 ½ cups grated carrots (gajar) – fresh, red winter carrots work best

½ cup milk (or condensed milk for richer taste)

2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)

3 tablespoons sugar (adjust to taste)

2 tablespoons khoya (optional, for richness)

2 tablespoons chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios)

A pinch of cardamom powder

Raisins – a few for garnish

Quick 10-Minute Method

3/9
Quick 10-Minute Method

Try this quick 10 minutes simple and easy Gajar ka Halwa recipes

Step 1: Heat the Ghee

4/9
Step 1: Heat the Ghee

In a non-stick pan or heavy-bottomed kadhai, heat ghee on medium flame. Once hot, add the grated carrots and sauté for 2–3 minutes until they slightly soften and release a sweet aroma.

 

Step 2: Add Milk and Cook

5/9
Step 2: Add Milk and Cook

Pour in the milk (or condensed milk if using). Stir well and cook on medium flame for about 3–4 minutes until the liquid reduces and the carrots absorb it.

 

Step 3: Sweeten It Up

6/9
Step 3: Sweeten It Up

Add sugar and mix well. The halwa will loosen a bit — continue stirring for another 2 minutes until it thickens again.

 

Step 4: Add Flavour & Garnish

7/9
Step 4: Add Flavour & Garnish

Mix in khoya (if using), cardamom powder, and chopped nuts. Stir everything together until the halwa reaches your desired consistency.

 

Step 5: Serve Hot

8/9
Step 5: Serve Hot

Garnish with a few raisins and nuts. Serve hot and enjoy your delicious 10-minute Gajar Halwa that tastes just as divine as the traditional one!

 

Pro Tips

9/9
Pro Tips

Want extra richness? Replace milk with half condensed milk and half cream.

For a vegan twist, use coconut milk and coconut oil instead of dairy.

Microwave version: Mix all ingredients in a microwave-safe bowl and cook for 8–10 minutes, stirring every 2–3 minutes.

 

