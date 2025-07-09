Advertisement
Mango Mania: 7 Must-Try Mango Desserts From Across The Globe Before The Season Ends

Indulge in the sweet taste of summer with these 7 must-try mango desserts from around the world before the season ends which includes Thailand’s creamy mango sticky rice to India’s rich mango kulfi and aamras and each dish celebrates the king of fruits in its own delicious way. And also explore global favorites mango dessert  like mango cheesecake, sorbet, float, and mousse that bring out the tropical richness of mangoes. Whether chilled, baked, or whipped, these treats are a mango lover’s dream. 

Updated:Jul 09, 2025, 05:21 PM IST
1. Mango Sticky Rice (Thailand):

1. Mango Sticky Rice (Thailand):

Mango Sticky Rice (Thailand): It's a classic Thai dessert that is made from ripe mango slices served with glutinous rice soaked in sweetened coconut milk. This irrestible  contrast between the creamy coconut, chewy rice, and juicy mango is mouthwatering. It is often topped with toasted mung beans for a light crunch.

2. Aamras (India):

2. Aamras (India):

 This dessert is a staple in western India. Aamras is made by blending ripe mango pulp with a touch of sugar and cardamom, and it is typically served chilled with pooris or as a dessert on its own. This dessert is smooth, sweet, and full of mango flavor, and it's a seasonal indulgence.

3. Mango Float (Philippines):

3. Mango Float (Philippines):

Mango Float (Philippines): This is a no-bake Filipino dessert that is layered with graham crackers, whipped cream, and mango slices into a chilled and creamy cake. And once set in the fridge, the crackers in this dessert soften into a pudding-like texture and it is easy to prepare and incredibly refreshing during hot weather.

4. Mango Cheesecake (Global Fusion):

4. Mango Cheesecake (Global Fusion):

 Mango Cheesecake (Global Fusion): This dessert is a combination of creamy cheesecake with the tropical richness of mango. This mango dessert is both elegant and delicious. Whether it's baked or no-bake, the mango puree topping adds a bright and fruity layer. This is a global favorite summer season. 

5. Mango Kulfi (India):

5. Mango Kulfi (India):

Mango Kulfi (India): It's an Indian version of ice-cream with a tropical twist and with the addition of mango puree. It is made from reduced milk, sugar, and cardamom. This mango dessert is dense, creamy, and rich in flavor, and it is often served on a stick or in a matka. 

 

6. Mango Mousse (France/Global):

6. Mango Mousse (France/Global):

 Mango Mousse (France/Global): It's an airy dessert that blends mangoo pure with cream or egg whites for a light, melt-in-your mouth texture. This mango dessert is sweet, tangy, and perfect for dinner parties. It is often garnished with mint or berries. Mango mousse is a refreshing dessert specially when consumed after meal. 

7. Mango Sorbet (International):

7. Mango Sorbet (International):

7. Mango Sorbet (International): This is made with just ripe mangoes, sugar, and lemon juice. It's a frozen and dairy-free free that bursts with tropical flavor. This dessert is smooth, vibrant, and perfect for cooling yourself during peak summer days. And this mango sorbet is a healthier version or alternative to your normal mango ice-cream. 

Mango dessertsMango recipesglobal mango dessertsMango KulfiMango sticky ricemango mousseMango cheesecakemango floataamrassummer mango dessertsmango dessert ideasmango sorbetbest mango sweetsEasy Mango Recipesmango sweets from around the worldmango dessert 2025mango season recipesinternational mango dishes
