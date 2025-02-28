Advertisement
March 2025 Monthly Horoscope: March Will Test Your Patience In Many Ways; But You Will Grow Stronger Every Time, Zodiacs
March 2025 Monthly Horoscope: March Will Test Your Patience In Many Ways; But You Will Grow Stronger Every Time, Zodiacs

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out the monthly horoscope for March 2025.

Updated:Feb 28, 2025, 01:38 PM IST
1/13

Gurudev Shrie Kashyap Ji, The Chairman and Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu, presents the horoscope for March 2025 for 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Read on.

Aries

2/13

Aries (March 21 - April 19): March is a month to find your courage, Aries. The world will test your patience, but you come out stronger. Spend time with friends and family. Around mid March, you have to make a choice. Trust your gut and keep moving forward for success.

Taurus

3/13

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): This month, you will feel the need to rest. It is okay to slow down for a bit and think. Friends will reach out to you, and their support will uplift your mood. Around March 20, you may face financial challenges. The chairman and Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu advises you to stay calm and make wise choices for your life.

Gemini

4/13

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Gemini, March is full of adventure for you. You will feel a spark of curiosity in you. Learn something new whenever you get the chance. Around March 10, a friend may ask you for help, be there for them. Mid-month, your mind will race with ideas for growth.

Cancer

5/13

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): This month, Cancer, your heart leads the way for you. You will feel closer to your family more than ever. Show them love and care that you have for them. Around March 18, a challenge may arise at school or home that you need to face with courage.

Leo

6/13

Leo (July 23 - August 22): March is your time to shine, Leo. Your confidence is your superpower. Around March 9, an opportunity may knock your door. You need to grab it and give your best for success in life. Mid-month, spend time with friends to feel alive and have fun.

Virgo

7/13

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): This month, Virgo, take a deep breath and have faith. March will test your patience in many ways, but you will grow stronger every time. Around March 14, help someone in need to get rewarded for the kindness later. The chairman and Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu advises you to set your goals and work hard, you will see progress.

Libra

8/13

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Libra, March brings balance and harmony in your life. You will find peace in simple things and live peacefully. Around March 16, someone may need your genuine advice so listen with care. Spend time with family and enjoy fully.

Scorpio

9/13

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): This month, Scorpio, trust your instincts for decision making. You will feel a pull towards adventures in life. Around March 11, follow your curiosity to get new beginnings. Take a leap of faith, and be helpful to people around you.

Sagittarius

10/13

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): March is a month of growth for you, Sagittarius. Learn from your past and start looking forward. Around March 19, you may get an opportunity to travel. Start exploring and don’t let go of any opportunity that may come to you.

 

Capricorn

11/13

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Capricorn, this month is about planning and patience for a successful future. You are building your future one step at a time, smoothly. Around March 17, a challenge may test your strength that you need to face with courage.

Aquarius

12/13

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): This month, Aquarius, your creativity shines in your work. Around March 12, express yourself better through art or writing. The chairman and Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu advises you to spend quality time with friends who understand and uplift you. Your ideas have the power to change the world, use them for good things.

Pisces

13/13

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): March is your month, Pisces. Be full of dreams and hope this month. Around March 15, a loved one may ask you for support. Help them with whatever you can. You need to believe in yourself and chase your goals. By the end of the month, you will feel peace in life.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK