Taurus (April 20 - May 20): This month, you will feel the need to rest. It is okay to slow down for a bit and think. Friends will reach out to you, and their support will uplift your mood. Around March 20, you may face financial challenges. The chairman and Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu advises you to stay calm and make wise choices for your life.