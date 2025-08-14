Meat, Fish And Alcohol Offered As 'PRASAD' In THESE Indian Temples
Across India, certain temples — often dedicated to fierce deities or steeped in tantric traditions — break away from the usual vegetarian norm by offering meat, fish, or even alcohol as prasad.
Meat, Fish And Alcohol Offered As 'PRASAD' In THESE Indian Temples
From goat meat bhog in Assam’s Kamakhya Temple to fish-and-toddy offerings in Kerala’s Parassinikadavu, these practices blend devotion with unique local traditions, creating a fascinating glimpse into India’s diverse spiritual landscape.
Kamakhya Temple, Assam:
One of the most revered Shakti Peethas in Guwahati, Kamakhya Temple offers goat meat and occasionally fish to Goddess Kamakhya between 1–2 PM. The temple remains closed during this non-vegetarian bhog ritual. While meat is used, the preparation strictly excludes onion and garlic.
Tarapith Temple, West Bengal:
At this famous tantric pilgrimage site, devotees present goat meat and the local ‘sol mach’ (fish) to Maa Tara, along with Karan Sudha (alcohol). Prepared in the tantric style, this bhog is later shared as prasad, especially during significant rituals.
Kalighat Temple, Kolkata:
As one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, Kalighat continues the tradition of daily animal sacrifice. While Goddess Kali is offered vegetarian bhog, her attendant deities — the Dakinis and Yoginis — receive meat offerings, which are later cooked and distributed as prasad among devotees.
Kaal Bhairav Temple, Madhya Pradesh:
In Ujjain’s Kaal Bhairav Temple, offering alcohol to the deity has been a centuries-old custom. Devotees believe Lord Kaal Bhairav accepts the liquor, and the remainder is distributed as blessed prasad.
Muniyandi Swami Temple, Tamil Nadu:
Every year in Vadakkampatti near Madurai, a grand three-day festival is held in honour of Lord Muniyandi (Shiva), where over 2,000 kg of chicken and mutton biryani is prepared and served as prasad.
Parassinikadavu Temple (Lord Muthappan), Kerala:
Dedicated to Lord Muthappan, this temple in Kerala offers fried or baked fish and toddy as part of daily worship. The prasad is served during Theyyam rituals and is freely shared with devotees of all castes and faiths.
Trending Photos