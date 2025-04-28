Meet 59-Year-Old Kerala Tailor Who Conquered Everest Base Camp Using Only YouTube Tutorials

3 / 15

For four rigorous months, she trained herself by following online videos. Her preparation was intense — four-hour-long daily walks, consistent exercise to build stamina, and getting comfortable in trekking boots she would wear in the harsh Himalayan conditions. Every step she took in training brought her closer to one goal: reaching Everest Base Camp.

"I wanted to ensure that when the moment came, I would not be a burden to anyone," she said. And true to her word, she needed no guide or professional support.