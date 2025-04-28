Meet 59-Year-Old Kerala Tailor Who Conquered Everest Base Camp Using Only YouTube Tutorials
In an inspiring tale of courage and self-belief, 59-year-old Vasanthi Cheruveettil, a tailor from Kerala, defied all odds by trekking solo to the Everest Base Camp — relying solely on YouTube videos for training and preparation. Read on to know more.
Tailor Who Conquered Everest Base Camp
In a world where dreams are often postponed for the “right time,” 59-year-old Vasanthi Cheruveettil from Kannur, Kerala, decided that her time was now. Without any formal mountaineering experience, training sessions, or expensive gear experts, she undertook a journey many only dream of — trekking solo to the Everest Base Camp — armed with nothing but determination, a strong spirit, and countless YouTube tutorials.
Self-Taught Trekker: A Journey Born Out of Willpower
Working as a tailor, Vasanthi’s days were spent stitching clothes and fulfilling orders. But her heart harboured a different calling — the call of the mountains. Determined to make her dream a reality, she turned to a source most of us often overlook for learning life-altering skills: YouTube.
Everest Base Camp: A Dream Come True
For four rigorous months, she trained herself by following online videos. Her preparation was intense — four-hour-long daily walks, consistent exercise to build stamina, and getting comfortable in trekking boots she would wear in the harsh Himalayan conditions. Every step she took in training brought her closer to one goal: reaching Everest Base Camp.
"I wanted to ensure that when the moment came, I would not be a burden to anyone," she said. And true to her word, she needed no guide or professional support.
The Trek to Everest Base Camp: A Dream Realised
Vasanthi’s adventure officially began on February 15 from Surke, Nepal, a starting point lower than the usual Lukla route. Bad weather had canceled her flight to Lukla, but a chance meeting with a German couple turned what could have been a major setback into an alternative route — a beautiful reminder of how kindness can shape journeys.
17,598 Feet Above Sea Level
On February 23, after nine grueling days of trekking through the rugged, oxygen-thin paths of the Himalayas, she finally stood at Everest Base Camp, a staggering 17,598 feet above sea level.
Bit Risky but Worth It
Fulfilling a promise to herself and her culture, Vasanthi pulled out a set mundu (Kerala’s traditional attire) she had carried all the way and proudly posed against the majestic backdrop of Everest. "It was a bit risky to climb with it, but I made it," she said, laughing warmly at the memory.
Not Her First Solo Adventure
This incredible journey wasn’t Vasanthi’s first solo adventure. Last year, when her friends dropped out of a planned trip to Thailand, doubting if a woman could travel alone abroad, she boldly decided to go solo. Encouraged by her two supportive sons, Vineeth and Vivek, she booked her flights and accommodations, turning a canceled plan into a life-changing experience.
The World is Not Scary
"Once you realise you can trust yourself, the world becomes a lot less scary," Vasanthi shared. She emphasizes that solo travel, even for women, isn't as daunting as it’s often portrayed, as long as one stays aware and prepared.
Overcoming Challenges with Grace
The Everest trek was far from easy. Aside from battling physical fatigue and altitude sickness fears, she also faced unpredictable weather and route changes. But these challenges only strengthened her resolve.
Chasing Dreams on Himalayan paths
Throughout her trek, Vasanthi met travelers from across the globe — from the United States to Mexico, Canada, and the Philippines. She even found camaraderie with a father-son duo from Kerala and Assam, who, like her, were chasing dreams on Himalayan paths.
"It was a beautiful experience — sharing stories with strangers, laughing through the exhaustion, and pushing each other to take one more step forward," she recalled fondly.
Funding Her Dreams and Looking Ahead
A widow for several years, Vasanthi funds her travels primarily through her tailoring business. While her sons occasionally offer financial help, she remains fiercely independent in chasing her dreams.
Great Wall of China
And she isn’t stopping here. Her next big goal? Visiting the Great Wall of China. "There are places I want to see while I still have the health and energy. I don't want to wait anymore," she said with a spark in her eyes that refuses to dim.
Inspiration Without Limits
Vasanthi Cheruveettil’s story is a heartening reminder that courage has no age, dreams have no deadlines, and the biggest adventures often start with a single, determined step. In a world that often boxes people in by their circumstances, gender, or age, she stands as a living example of what happens when you dare to believe in yourself.
Women Empowerment Stories
As she puts it, "Life doesn’t wait for anyone. If you want something, you have to start walking towards it — even if the road seems impossible."
Inspiring Solo Travellers
And sometimes, that journey can begin right at home — with a YouTube tutorial and an unbreakable spirit.
Pic Credits: Vasanthy Cheruveetil, Instagram
