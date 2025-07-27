Meet Annabelle: From Raggedy Doll To Killer Curse - Terrifying Origins, Hollywood Rise, And Truth About Her Whereabouts Today

9 / 16

Recently, veteran paranormal investigator Dan Rivera, affiliated with the Warren Legacy Foundation and NESPR, died suddenly at 54 after presenting the Annabelle doll on the “Devils on the Run” tour in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Notably, the coroner confirmed that the doll was nowhere to be found in Rivera’s hotel room at the time of his death.

While authorities ruled the death as natural with no foul play suspected, the doll’s disappearance has reignited widespread speculation. Despite the tragedy, the tour is set to continue in Rivera’s memory.