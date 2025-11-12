Meet Billionaire Nanny Who Quit Rs 60 LPA Job, Now Earns Over Rs 1 Crore As Nanny To Richie-Rich Kids, The Gen Z Dream Job No One Saw Coming

3 / 11

O’Hagan’s job comes with an enviable list of benefits: a 401(k) plan, full healthcare coverage, private chef-prepared meals, a dedicated “nanny wardrobe,” and paid vacations to some of the most luxurious destinations in the world. Her everyday life could pass for an influencer’s feed, except it’s her job description.

And while she works hard, her lifestyle blurs the line between professional and personal joy, a far cry from her previous 9-to-5 in the medical sales industry.