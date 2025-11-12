Meet Billionaire Nanny Who Quit Rs 60 LPA Job, Now Earns Over Rs 1 Crore As Nanny To Richie-Rich Kids, The Gen Z Dream Job No One Saw Coming
28-year-old Cassidy O’Hagan traded her corporate job for a luxury-filled life as a billionaire’s nanny, earning over ₹1 crore a year. Her story reflects Gen Z’s shifting priorities, trading burnout for balance, and cubicles for private jets.
From Corporate Burnout to Billionaire Bliss
At just 28, Cassidy O’Hagan lives a lifestyle that rivals Hollywood’s elite, winters in Aspen, summers in the Hamptons, and vacations in Puerto Rico, Maldives, India, and Dubai, all aboard her employer’s private jet. Every trip, meal, and wardrobe change is part of her job perks. Her “office” is a billionaire’s mansion, and her title? Nanny.
Gen Z work trends
Her story, first reported by Business Insider, is a perfect reflection of how Gen Z is rewriting the rules of success. Gone are the days when corner offices defined prestige, today, it’s about flexibility, fulfillment, and freedom.
The Lavish Perks of a Billionaire Nanny
O’Hagan’s job comes with an enviable list of benefits: a 401(k) plan, full healthcare coverage, private chef-prepared meals, a dedicated “nanny wardrobe,” and paid vacations to some of the most luxurious destinations in the world. Her everyday life could pass for an influencer’s feed, except it’s her job description.
And while she works hard, her lifestyle blurs the line between professional and personal joy, a far cry from her previous 9-to-5 in the medical sales industry.
Gen Z wealth mindset
Back in 2019, Cassidy was just another 22-year-old preparing for her MCAT exam and juggling part-time jobs. But a temporary nanny gig for a high-net-worth family changed everything. She recalls, “I realised very quickly after moving in that I had stepped into this completely different world.”
Corporate job burnout
By 2021, she had landed a full-time corporate position in medical sales in New York, earning around $65,000, nearly ₹60 lakh per annum, but the corporate grind quickly wore her down. The long hours, relentless pressure, and lack of purpose pushed her to reconsider her path.
Work-life balance
Within a year, O’Hagan walked away from her “dream” corporate job and returned to nannying, this time with full intent. “I realised that I had walked away from work that actually aligned with who I was, someone nurturing, personable, and service-based,” she said.
Her decision paid off. Today, she earns between $150,000 and $250,000 (₹1.3 crore to ₹2.1 crore per year), nearly quadrupling her old salary. More importantly, she has the time, freedom, and joy that money alone couldn’t buy in her previous job.
High-paying nanny jobs
O’Hagan’s story isn’t an isolated one, it’s part of a broader trend. In 2000, Forbes counted 322 billionaires worldwide. Today, that number exceeds 3,000. Alongside them, the “everyday millionaire” population, those with assets between $1-$5 million, has grown fourfold to over 52 million globally.
This explosion in wealth has created an entire ecosystem of luxury support roles, private chefs, personal assistants, drivers, trainers, and nannies, each commanding salaries that rival white-collar professionals.
Gen Z’s Revolt Against Corporate Life
For many Gen Z workers, the traditional corporate ladder is losing its appeal. A 2025 Deloitte survey revealed that only 6% of Gen Zers aspire to leadership roles, with many embracing “conscious unbossing,” a movement that prioritises mental well-being and balance over hierarchy.
At the same time, Gen Z is financially ambitious. A recent Empower study showed they define success as earning nearly $600,000 (₹5 crore) annually, six times what Baby Boomers once aspired to. But as corporate hiring slows and AI-driven restructuring increases, unconventional paths like O’Hagan’s are becoming not just aspirational, but attainable.
A New Definition of Success
Cassidy O’Hagan’s journey represents more than a career switch, it’s a generational statement. She found a way to blend purpose, adventure, and financial freedom without conforming to the old definitions of success.
As more young professionals question the cost of corporate life, her story shines as proof that the “dream job” might not be in the boardroom, but on a private jet, somewhere between Aspen and the Hamptons.
Takeaways
3 Lessons from Cassidy O’Hagan’s Career Pivot
1. Don’t Chase Titles, Chase Alignment
Cassidy’s story proves that fulfillment doesn’t always come from climbing the corporate ladder. Instead of chasing promotions or prestige, she chose a role that fit her personality, nurturing, flexible, and rewarding. The result? Happiness and financial growth that far surpassed her old job.
2. Work-Life Balance Is the New Luxury
Gen Z is redefining success by prioritizing mental health and freedom over rigid work hours. Cassidy’s career change shows that work-life balance isn’t about working less, it’s about finding work that doesn’t drain your spirit.
3. The World Is Changing, So Should Career Choices
With AI reshaping industries and wealth gaps widening, new kinds of high-paying jobs are emerging outside traditional offices. From luxury nannies to digital nomads and private chefs, the “billionaire economy” is creating opportunities for those bold enough to pivot.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
(Pic Credits: Freepik)
