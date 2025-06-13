Advertisement
NewsPhotosMeet India's First AI Travel Influencer Who Speaks In Tamil, English; Remains On Holiday Break Whole Year; She Is...
Meet India's First AI Travel Influencer Who Speaks In Tamil, English; Remains On Holiday Break Whole Year; She Is...

Collective Artists Network has introduced Radhika Subramaniam, a groundbreaking AI-generated travel influencer who explores India's diverse culture and heritage without ever leaving the digital realm. This bilingual virtual personality, fluent in Tamil and English, shares captivating stories and experiences, revolutionizing the world of travel influencing. 

Updated:Jun 13, 2025, 03:34 PM IST
Meet India's First AI Travel Influencer

Meet India's First AI Travel Influencer

With Radhika, the boundaries of traditional travel influencing are pushed, enabling endless exploration and cultural sharing without the need for physical travel.

 

Radhika: A New Kind of AI Influencer

Radhika: A New Kind of AI Influencer

Radhika is the latest AI-generated influencer from Collective Artists Network, following the introduction of Kavya, who promotes luxury content. Unlike Kavya, Radhika is designed to resonate with Gen Z, portrayed as a solo traveler who traded a stable corporate job for a life of exploration and self-discovery across India.

 

Behind Radhika's Creation

Behind Radhika's Creation

According to Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network, Radhika is designed to be relatable and authentic, embodying the spirit of a friend who's adventurous and curious. The goal is to create a deeper connection with the audience, crafting a virtual personality that tells stories with heart and makes people feel seen.

 

The Rise of AI Travel Influencers

The Rise of AI Travel Influencers

An AI travel influencer is a digital persona powered by artificial intelligence, leveraging tools like generative design, machine learning, and natural language processing. These virtual characters are crafted with unique personalities, backstories, and communication styles, enabling them to engage with audiences, share travel experiences, and promote destinations or products. With their ability to produce consistent content and interact with users 24/7, AI travel influencers offer a new and innovative way to explore and experience travel, free from real-world constraints.

 

Germany's AI Travel Pioneer

Germany's AI Travel Pioneer

Germany isn't new to AI influencers; in 2023, the German National Tourist Board introduced Emma, a digital travel ambassador designed to promote tourism. This AI-generated avatar speaks 20 languages, including English with a British accent, and was launched to engage global audiences through interactive digital campaigns.

 

Radhika's Storytelling Power

Radhika's Storytelling Power

Radhika's unique storytelling ability sets her apart in the influencer space, according to Collective Artists Network. Sudeep Subhash highlights her warmth and authenticity, making her a valuable asset for brands. With Radhika, brands can tap into engaging storytelling at scale, while maintaining a consistent voice that resonates with audiences.

IndiaAitravel influencerRadhika SubramaniamTamilEnglishvirtual personalityholidayVacationArtificial intelligenceContent creatorDigital nomadGen Zcultural explorationbilingualVirtual Influenceralways on holidaytechInnovationSocial mediaMarketingfuture of traveldigital content
