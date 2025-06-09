2 / 7

Varisiri Mathachittiphan also known as Pookie is the owner of Nala the World's richest cat. In 2012 Varisiri made a Instagram profile of Nala to share her pictures and videos with friends and family, which soon went crazy viral. Nala was given the title of the most followed cat by the Guinness World Records in May 2020. When Nala's fans on Instagram grew to 5 million followers- making her achieve the title of the most followed cat in the world on Instagram. As of now Varisiri manages Nala's social media.