Meet Nala, The World's Richest CAT With A $100 Million Net Worth, Her Earning Source is...
Richest Cat In The World: Cats are ubiquitous animals. They are linked to various myths and superstitions as well. The everyday animal which has been generalized for drinking milk and hunting rats make for a cute pet as well. While cats are among the popular pet animal options, what would be your reaction if we say that there is a cat richer than many human being. And notably, it's not inherited wealth but earned.
World's Richest Cat
We are talking about Nala, a Siamese-Tabby mix cat from California, USA. She was adopted from a shelter in 2010 by Varisiri Mathachittiphan, affectionately known as Pookie, who rescued her from a center in Los Angeles when Nala was around five months old. With her striking blue eyes, adorable headgear, and playful personality, Nala soon began grabbing attention online and became a social media superstar.
Meet The Owner
Varisiri Mathachittiphan also known as Pookie is the owner of Nala the World's richest cat. In 2012 Varisiri made a Instagram profile of Nala to share her pictures and videos with friends and family, which soon went crazy viral. Nala was given the title of the most followed cat by the Guinness World Records in May 2020. When Nala's fans on Instagram grew to 5 million followers- making her achieve the title of the most followed cat in the world on Instagram. As of now Varisiri manages Nala's social media.
Nala's Whopping Networth
We're used to hearing about the richest men and women, but it's time to break the stereotype! Nala, World's richest cat holds a whopping net worth of over $100 million (INR 839 crores) according to her Cats.com. Nala's net worth is 8.4 million pounds. Nala is rewriting the rules of fame and fortune with the average value of one of her posts is 12,000 pounds (approximately 1.3 million rupees).Nala’s net worth is 8.4 million pounds.
Food Brand
Nala, the World's Richest Cat, Owns 'Love Nala'—Winner of the 2024 Pet Innovation Award for Best Wet Cat Food and 2023 Best Dry Cat Food! The brand continues to set new standards in pet nutrition and innovation.
Instagram Journey
In 2012, Nala's owner created her Instagram account to share daily life and adorable candid moments, capturing the attention of fans and leading to her current popularity. Nala was also featured in Forbes' list of top influencers in the Pet category in 2017.
Guinness World Records
Nala, the Guinness World Record Holder for being the most popular cat on Instagram, Reigns strong with 4.4 Million following.
Insta Fandom
Nala, World's Richest Cat and Insta sensation with 4.4 Million followers dominates Instagram! Alongside her popular cat food brand 'Love Nala Co.', she continues to set records on social media. (All Images: @nala_cat/ Instagram)
