Meet Nala: World’s Richest Cat With Net Worth Rs... Crore And 4.5 Million Insta Followers

Varisiri Methachittiphan found Nala Cat at the Castaic Animal Shelter in Castaic, California, about 40 miles from Los Angeles. In an interview with Munchie Cat, she recalls, “Even though I never intended to adopt a cat that day, when I saw Nala, I couldn’t resist her big blue eyes. Once I had Nala in my arms, she looked up at me and licked my face. I knew it was meant to be.”