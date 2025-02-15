Meet Nala: World’s Richest Cat With Net Worth Rs... Crore And 4.5 Million Insta Followers
The adorable Nala was named after Simba’s best friend in The Lion King, reveals Varisiri during an interview with Munchie Cat.
With 4.5 million Instagram followers, Nala Cat holds a Guinness World Record in the category of “The Most Followers on Instagram for a Cat.”
Who is Nala Cat?
Nala Cat is a Siamese-tabby mix breed, known for her affectionate personality. She loves to cuddle and is happiest lounging in your lap. Her Instagram page is filled with adorable photos and reels showcasing her charm.
According to cats.com, Nala Cat boasts an impressive net worth of approximately $100 million, equivalent to around INR 840 crores.
Who adopted Nala Cat?
Varisiri Methachittiphan found Nala Cat at the Castaic Animal Shelter in Castaic, California, about 40 miles from Los Angeles. In an interview with Munchie Cat, she recalls, “Even though I never intended to adopt a cat that day, when I saw Nala, I couldn’t resist her big blue eyes. Once I had Nala in my arms, she looked up at me and licked my face. I knew it was meant to be.”
Love Nala
Nala Cat’s popularity has led to the creation of a business empire called ‘Love Nala,’ offering a range of products for her fans to enjoy.
The adorable Nala was named after Simba’s best friend in The Lion King, reveals Varisiri during an interview with Munchie Cat. Nala is generous by nature, donating to animal shelters and supporting pets in need of special care.
Trending Photos