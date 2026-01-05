Meet ‘Old Tjikko’: The 9,550-Year-Old Tree; And It’s Still Alive- Meet 10 Oldest Trees In World
Some trees do far more than outlive generations—they outlast entire civilisations. Having endured across geological eras, these ancient sentinels have witnessed empires rise and fall and humanity evolve through countless chapters of history.
For this reason, they are revered as both iconic and historic. Each tells a distinct story: some are single, non-clonal trees that have lived uninterrupted for thousands of years, while others persist through vast root systems that continuously regenerate new trunks, as reported by TOI. Together, they stand as the longest-living organisms on Earth.
Methuselah, California, USA
Estimated to be over 4,800 years old, Methuselah is a non-clonal Great Basin bristlecone pine located in California’s Inyo National Forest. One of the oldest confirmed individual trees on the planet, it grows within the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest in the White Mountains. Having survived nearly five millennia of extreme cold, drought, and storms, its age was determined through dendrochronology—by counting its growth rings. To protect it from vandalism and damage, its exact location remains undisclosed.
Old Tjikko, Dalarna, Sweden
With an estimated age of around 9,550 years, Old Tjikko is among the oldest known genetic trees in the world. Located in Fulufjället National Park, this Norway spruce survives through a clonal system: while the visible trunk is relatively young, the root structure has endured for nearly 10,000 years. Radiocarbon dating of its roots revealed its remarkable age, showing how the tree has repeatedly regenerated new trunks as older ones died.
Jōmon Sugi, Yakushima, Japan
Believed to be between 2,170 and 7,200 years old, Jōmon Sugi is the oldest and most revered cryptomeria (Japanese cedar) on Yakushima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture. Standing within a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its ancient, mist-shrouded forests, the tree is steeped in mystique. Reaching it requires a long and physically demanding trek, adding to its sense of awe.
Alerce Milenario (Gran Abuelo), Chile
Known as “Great Grandfather,” this Patagonian cypress is believed to be approximately 5,484 years old. Located in Alerce Costero National Park in Chilean Patagonia, it belongs to the Alerce species, often compared to American redwoods for their immense size and longevity. In 2022, researchers suggested the tree may be over 5,000 years old based on partial ring analysis.
Sarv-e Abarqu, Abarkuh, Iran
Estimated to be around 4,000 years old, Sarv-e Abarqu is a monumental Persian cypress in Iran’s Yazd Province. One of the country’s most treasured natural landmarks, its massive trunk, wide-spreading crown, and distinctive silhouette are visual testaments to its extraordinary age and resilience.
Olive Tree of Vouves, Crete, Greece
Believed to be at least 2,000 to 3,000 years old—and possibly older—this ancient olive tree stands in the village of Ano Vouves on the island of Crete. Renowned as one of the oldest olive trees still bearing fruit, research confirms a minimum age of 2,000 years, while archaeological evidence suggests even greater antiquity. Its twisted, hollow trunk makes it a striking natural monument.
Llangernyw Yew, Conwy, Wales
Estimated to be between 4,000 and 5,000 years old, the Llangernyw Yew grows in the churchyard of St. Digain’s Church in North Wales. Dating back to the Bronze Age, it is among the oldest living trees in Europe. Its age has been determined through growth modelling and historical records, as yew trees often become hollow with age, making traditional coring difficult.
Chestnut Tree of One Hundred Horses, Sicily, Italy
Believed to be between 2,000 and 4,000 years old, this legendary sweet chestnut grows on the slopes of Mount Etna. It is one of the largest trees in the world by trunk circumference. Though its bark has split into multiple sections over centuries, genetic studies suggest it originated as a single tree. Remarkably, it has survived volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and millennia of human history.
The Patriarca da Floresta, Brazil
Estimated to be around 3,000 years old, this colossal jequitibá-rosa—known as the Forest Patriarch—stands in Brazil’s Atlantic Forest. Among the oldest and tallest trees in South America, its precise age cannot be confirmed through dendrochronology due to conservation restrictions, but ecological data and growth rates strongly support its ancient origins.
Abarqu-style Baobabs, Makgadikgadi, Botswana
Some African baobabs in the Makgadikgadi region are estimated to be between 2,000 and 3,000 years old. These non-clonal trees grow in hollow, multi-stemmed forms, making ring counting unreliable. Radiocarbon dating of internal wood samples, however, has confirmed their impressive age, underscoring their status as living monuments of the African landscape.
