Meet ‘Old Tjikko’: The 9,550-Year-Old Tree; And It’s Still Alive- Meet 10 Oldest Trees In World

With an estimated age of around 9,550 years, Old Tjikko is among the oldest known genetic trees in the world. Located in Fulufjället National Park, this Norway spruce survives through a clonal system: while the visible trunk is relatively young, the root structure has endured for nearly 10,000 years. Radiocarbon dating of its roots revealed its remarkable age, showing how the tree has repeatedly regenerated new trunks as older ones died.