Meet Sadhguru From His Initial Days- Know About His Love For Luxurious Cars And Bikes; Educational Qualification And List Of Expensive Assets

4 / 9

Sadhguru earned a degree in English literature from the University of Mysore. Early in his career, he dabbled in poultry farming before shifting to the construction industry with his venture, Buildaids. However, a profound spiritual experience on the Chamundi Hill in 1982 altered the course of his life. He conducted his first yoga class in 1983 in Mysuru, marking the beginning of his spiritual mission.