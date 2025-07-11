Meet Sadhguru From His Initial Days- Know About His Love For Luxurious Cars And Bikes; Educational Qualification And List Of Expensive Assets
Sadhguru’s transformation from a curious spiritual seeker to a globally recognized thought leader is a remarkable journey that spans various dimensions—from profound spiritual teachings and ecological activism to a love for luxury vehicles and timeless fashion.
Meet Sadhguru
Widely known as Sadhguru, Jaggi Vasudev is a revered spiritual guide and the visionary founder of the Isha Foundation. Established in 1992, the foundation runs an ashram and yoga center dedicated to fostering spiritual growth, education, and holistic well-being. An accomplished author, Sadhguru has penned influential books such as Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy and Karma: A Yogi’s Guide to Crafting Your Destiny.
Initiatives and Accolades
Beyond the realm of spirituality, Sadhguru is celebrated for his passionate environmental work. Notable initiatives include Rally for Rivers, Cauvery Calling, and Project GreenHands—efforts that have positioned him as a global voice for ecological sustainability. In recognition of his contributions, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2017, one of India’s highest civilian honors.
Roots and Personal Life
Born as Jagadish Vasudev into a Telugu-speaking family, he was the youngest of five children. His father, Dr. B.V. Vasudev, served as an ophthalmologist at the Mysuru Railway Hospital and played a significant role in shaping his early life. In 1984, Sadhguru married Vijikumari, and they had a daughter, Radhe. Sadly, his wife passed away in 1997. In 2014, Radhe married classical vocalist Sandeep Narayan.
Education and Career Path
Sadhguru earned a degree in English literature from the University of Mysore. Early in his career, he dabbled in poultry farming before shifting to the construction industry with his venture, Buildaids. However, a profound spiritual experience on the Chamundi Hill in 1982 altered the course of his life. He conducted his first yoga class in 1983 in Mysuru, marking the beginning of his spiritual mission.
A Taste for Luxury Vehicles
Sadhguru’s multifaceted personality is reflected in his affinity for luxury automobiles. During the Rally for Rivers campaign, he notably drove a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG worth ₹2.44 crore, powered by a 5461cc V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 551hp and 760Nm of torque.
On Two Wheels: BMW and Ducati
He also owns a BMW K 1600 GT, priced at ₹29.98 lakh, known for its robust 1.6-litre six-cylinder engine. In addition, he’s been spotted riding the Ducati Multistrada 1260—a high-performance Italian motorcycle equipped with semi-active suspension and a quick shifter, valued at ₹21.42 lakh, reportedly.
The Isha Foundation’s Mission and Growth
Located near the Velliangiri Mountains in Coimbatore, the Isha Yoga Centre—founded in 1994—remains at the heart of Sadhguru’s activities. The center continues to thrive, thanks to a combination of volunteer support and diverse financial contributions.
Style and Sophistication
Renowned for his understated yet sophisticated style, Sadhguru has been seen wearing elegant timepieces like the vintage Victorinox Swiss Army Cavalry and the Swiss-made Cartier Pasha Seatimer—both gifts that echo his influence and refined taste, reportedly.
Influence and Legacy
Sadhguru’s teachings and initiatives continue to resonate with millions across the globe, including prominent figures such as R. Madhavan, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Will Smith, and Juhi Chawla. By seamlessly blending ancient yogic wisdom with contemporary life challenges, Sadhguru remains a powerful voice in shaping conversations around inner transformation and planetary well-being.
