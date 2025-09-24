photoDetails

english

2964178

Meet The Only Bird In The World Called 'Toxic' — Never Touch This Bird Found In....

In this feature, we will talk about a bird known as ‘toxic’ and why locals in its native region have always avoided it.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/meet-the-only-bird-in-the-world-called-toxic-never-touch-this-bird-found-in-2964195

Srujani Mohinta | Updated:Sep 24, 2025, 07:58 PM IST

Bird Which Is Called 'Toxic' 1 / 9 When we think of birds, the word toxic rarely comes to mind. But there’s one extraordinary bird that has earned this unusual title. (Source: X) Follow Us

Rare Bird 2 / 9 This striking bird, with its black-and-orange feathers, is not just beautiful but also poisonous — a rarity in the avian world. (Source: X) Follow Us

Meet the Bird Known as 'Toxic' 3 / 9 The Hooded Pitohui, found in New Guinea, is infamous for carrying toxins stored in its skin and feathers. (Source: X) Follow Us

Scientists Confirmed Toxicity 4 / 9 In 2009, scientists confirmed the bird’s toxicity. The Hooded Pitohui contains batrachotoxins, the same powerful neurotoxins also found in poison dart frogs. (Source: X) Follow Us

How Does the Bird Become Poisonous? 5 / 9 Interestingly, the bird doesn’t produce the toxin itself. Instead, it acquires it from its diet — feeding on beetles from the Choresine genus, which are rich in batrachotoxins. (Source: X) Follow Us

What Happens If You Touch It? 6 / 9 The Hooded Pitohui’s skin and feathers are laced with homobatrachotoxin. Handling the bird can cause numbness, tingling, or even mild paralysis. No wonder local communities have long avoided direct contact. (Source: X) Follow Us

“Rubbish Bird” 7 / 9 Locals often call it a “rubbish bird” because of its dangerous reputation, despite its striking appearance. (Source: Freepik) Follow Us

Other Toxic Birds 8 / 9 The Hooded Pitohui isn’t the only toxic bird. Others, like the Blue-capped Ifrita and the Little Shrikethrush, also carry batrachotoxins. (Source: Freepik) Follow Us