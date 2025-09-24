Advertisement
NewsPhotosMeet The Only Bird In The World Called 'Toxic' — Never Touch This Bird Found In....
Meet The Only Bird In The World Called 'Toxic' — Never Touch This Bird Found In....

In this feature, we will talk about a bird known as ‘toxic’ and why locals in its native region have always avoided it. 

Updated:Sep 24, 2025, 07:58 PM IST
Bird Which Is Called 'Toxic'

1/9
Bird Which Is Called 'Toxic'

When we think of birds, the word toxic rarely comes to mind. But there’s one extraordinary bird that has earned this unusual title.

(Source: X)

Rare Bird

2/9
Rare Bird

This striking bird, with its black-and-orange feathers, is not just beautiful but also poisonous — a rarity in the avian world.

(Source: X)

Meet the Bird Known as 'Toxic'

3/9
Meet the Bird Known as 'Toxic'

The Hooded Pitohui, found in New Guinea, is infamous for carrying toxins stored in its skin and feathers.

(Source: X)

Scientists Confirmed Toxicity

4/9
Scientists Confirmed Toxicity

In 2009, scientists confirmed the bird’s toxicity. The Hooded Pitohui contains batrachotoxins, the same powerful neurotoxins also found in poison dart frogs.

(Source: X)

How Does the Bird Become Poisonous?

5/9
How Does the Bird Become Poisonous?

Interestingly, the bird doesn’t produce the toxin itself. Instead, it acquires it from its diet — feeding on beetles from the Choresine genus, which are rich in batrachotoxins.

(Source: X)

What Happens If You Touch It?

6/9
What Happens If You Touch It?

The Hooded Pitohui’s skin and feathers are laced with homobatrachotoxin. Handling the bird can cause numbness, tingling, or even mild paralysis. No wonder local communities have long avoided direct contact.

(Source: X)

“Rubbish Bird”

7/9
“Rubbish Bird”

Locals often call it a “rubbish bird” because of its dangerous reputation, despite its striking appearance.

(Source: Freepik)

Other Toxic Birds

8/9
Other Toxic Birds

The Hooded Pitohui isn’t the only toxic bird. Others, like the Blue-capped Ifrita and the Little Shrikethrush, also carry batrachotoxins.

(Source: Freepik)

One of the World’s Most Bizarre Birds

9/9
One of the World’s Most Bizarre Birds

With its poisonous feathers, bright warning colors, and unusual ecology, the Hooded Pitohui stands out as one of the most bizarre birds in the world.

(Source: Freepik)

